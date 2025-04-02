John Swinney: I can win back voters in Glenrothes by-election

First Minister John Swinney insists his SNP can win back voters in a Glenrothes by-election after the area backed Labour in the general election.

He was speaking in the Fife town on a visit to support his party’s candidate in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton council by-election.

Voters will head to the polls on April 24 following the death of SNP councillor Ross Vettraino OBE.

It will come down to a two-horse race between SNP candidate Lynda Holton and Labour’s Maciej Dokurno, although campaigners told The Courier on Wednesday that Reform UK candidate Ian Smith may pick up around 10% of the vote.

SNP ‘turning a blind eye’ to Glenrothes challenges

Mr Dokurno is a former SNP supporter who appeared on the party’s leaflets in the last Scottish Parliament election.

But he says it’s “gobsmacking” that the SNP is “turning a blind-eye” to the challenges facing Glenrothes such as a lack of access to dentists.

Asked what his message would be to voters considering backing Labour, Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I’d be the first to accept we’ve got to work really hard to deliver on the public’s priorities. If you look at the things we’ve delivered…we’ve delivered measures like the child payment to lift families out of poverty.

“The SNP is back on the front foot and is back winning elections again. Last summer we took a hammering in the general election campaign, we lost this constituency.

“But the SNP has picked itself back up, it’s recognised the need to focus on the priorities of the public. That’s what my government is doing.”

He added: “Just look at the performance of both governments.

“In Scotland we’ve got a situation where child poverty is now falling and it’s going to rise in every other part of the United Kingdom, which is run by the Labour party.”

But Mr Dokurno said: “Let’s all be honest – basic services under SNP rule are crumbling.

“Council tax is a case in point. Rises were urgently needed to maintain services because the Scottish Government has systematically underfunded councils for years.

“The SNP were crying wolf here about Labour raising council tax by a below Scottish average of 8.3%, when SNP-run councils in nearby Falkirk, Angus and Clackmannanshire brought in the highest rises in the country.”

“They talk a good talk but don’t fall for the hype.”

He added: “Our communities are proud and we have a fantastic heritage, but the reality of where we are at today – after 18 years of incompetent SNP rule – is plain to see.

“I say it how I see it – and I pledge to continue to speak up for the best interests of residents in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton ward.”