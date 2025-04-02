John Swinney: I can win back voters in Glenrothes by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney: I can win back voters in Glenrothes by-election

The first minister was speaking in Glenrothes as he campaigned in the council by-election.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney Glenrothes by-election
John Swinney in Glenrothes with SNP candidate Lynda Holton. Image: DC Thomson.

First Minister John Swinney insists his SNP can win back voters in a Glenrothes by-election after the area backed Labour in the general election.

He was speaking in the Fife town on a visit to support his party’s candidate in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton council by-election.

Voters will head to the polls on April 24 following the death of SNP councillor Ross Vettraino OBE.

It will come down to a two-horse race between SNP candidate Lynda Holton and Labour’s Maciej Dokurno, although campaigners told The Courier on Wednesday that Reform UK candidate Ian Smith may pick up around 10% of the vote.

SNP ‘turning a blind eye’ to Glenrothes challenges

Mr Dokurno is a former SNP supporter who appeared on the party’s leaflets in the last Scottish Parliament election.

But he says it’s “gobsmacking” that the SNP is “turning a blind-eye” to the challenges facing Glenrothes such as a lack of access to dentists.

Asked what his message would be to voters considering backing Labour, Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I’d be the first to accept we’ve got to work really hard to deliver on the public’s priorities. If you look at the things we’ve delivered…we’ve delivered measures like the child payment to lift families out of poverty.

“The SNP is back on the front foot and is back winning elections again. Last summer we took a hammering in the general election campaign, we lost this constituency.

Glenrothes Labour candidate Maciej Dokurno.

“But the SNP has picked itself back up, it’s recognised the need to focus on the priorities of the public. That’s what my government is doing.”

He added: “Just look at the performance of both governments.

“In Scotland we’ve got a situation where child poverty is now falling and it’s going to rise in every other part of the United Kingdom, which is run by the Labour party.”

But Mr Dokurno said: “Let’s all be honest – basic services under SNP rule are crumbling.

The by-election was called after the death of Ross Vettraino OBE.

“Council tax is a case in point. Rises were urgently needed to maintain services because the Scottish Government has systematically underfunded councils for years.

“The SNP were crying wolf here about Labour raising council tax by a below Scottish average of 8.3%, when SNP-run councils in nearby Falkirk, Angus and Clackmannanshire brought in the highest rises in the country.”

“They talk a good talk but don’t fall for the hype.”

He added: “Our communities are proud and we have a fantastic heritage, but the reality of where we are at today – after 18 years of incompetent SNP rule – is plain to see.

“I say it how I see it – and I pledge to continue to speak up for the best interests of residents in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton ward.”

