EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney ‘would not have sent’ Dundee University jobs warning

First Minister John Swinney has expressed his dismay at Dundee University saying up to 700 people could lose their jobs.

Hoylrood’s education committee published a letter from interim principal Shane O’Neill revealing how many people could lose their job if the current recovery plan is carried out.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, the first minister said he “would not have sent” the letter.

Senior government sources said ministers had been “volcanic” after the letter to Holyrood’s education committee was published on Monday.

But the university insist it had no choice but to respond to the direct question on what the total headcount reduction could be under the draft plan.

‘I wouldn’t have sent the letter with those contents’

Asked if he was angry at the university’s handling, Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I wouldn’t have sent a letter with those contents, because the financial recovery plan that has been set out is not acceptable.

“So there has to be an alternative plan, which the university have confirmed to the parliamentary committee they’re working on.

“If they’re working on that, I don’t see people quite understand what the point was of sending the letter to the committee that they sent.”

The first minister said the recovery plan must set out how it protects the “reputation, integrity and essential contribution the University of Dundee makes”.

He added: “That’s what I’m expecting to come from the university. Since the last [recovery plan] doesn’t do that, the next one has to and that’s what we we need to see happening.”

A Dundee University spokesman, responding to education secretary Jenny Gilruth saying she was “surprised” by the letter, said they were responding to the committee in the spirit of transparency.

He said: “Members of the university’s executive office liaised with committee clerks on the information sought and on timelines for responding.

“This information was then provided in a spirit of transparency as soon as it was available.

Modelling on reduction in job losses shared with government

“We can provide reassurance that the executive is actively engaged with the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to develop an alternative plan with a much reduced impact on our staffing numbers and we hope to present this to the Scottish Government very soon.”

It is understand early models on what a reduction in the proposed figure of 632 full time equivalent job losses would mean for the university have been shared with the SFC.

A source with knowledge of the information shared said these were at an interim stage and more work was needed.

“They will set out what it would cost to reduce the redundancies and what support will be needed,” they said.