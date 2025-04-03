EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney ‘would not have sent’ Dundee University jobs warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney ‘would not have sent’ Dundee University jobs warning

The first minister set out why ministers were surprised by the university's letter on Monday saying their job cuts could impact up to 700 people.

John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney spoke to The Courier in Glenrothes on Wednesday. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

First Minister John Swinney has expressed his dismay at Dundee University saying up to 700 people could lose their jobs.

Hoylrood’s education committee published a letter from interim principal Shane O’Neill revealing how many people could lose their job if the current recovery plan is carried out.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, the first minister said he “would not have sent” the letter.

Senior government sources said ministers had been “volcanic” after the letter to Holyrood’s education committee was published on Monday.

But the university insist it had no choice but to respond to the direct question on what the total headcount reduction could be under the draft plan.

‘I wouldn’t have sent the letter with those contents’

Asked if he was angry at the university’s handling, Mr Swinney told The Courier: “I wouldn’t have sent a letter with those contents, because the financial recovery plan that has been set out is not acceptable.

“So there has to be an alternative plan, which the university have confirmed to the parliamentary committee they’re working on.

“If they’re working on that, I don’t see people quite understand what the point was of sending the letter to the committee that they sent.”

The first minister said the recovery plan must set out how it protects the “reputation, integrity and essential contribution the University of Dundee makes”.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

He added: “That’s what I’m expecting to come from the university. Since the last [recovery plan] doesn’t do that, the next one has to and that’s what we we need to see happening.”

A Dundee University spokesman, responding to education secretary Jenny Gilruth saying she was “surprised” by the letter, said they were responding to the committee in the spirit of transparency.

He said: “Members of the university’s executive office liaised with committee clerks on the information sought and on timelines for responding.

“This information was then provided in a spirit of transparency as soon as it was available.

Modelling on reduction in job losses shared with government

“We can provide reassurance that the executive is actively engaged with the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) to develop an alternative plan with a much reduced impact on our staffing numbers and we hope to present this to the Scottish Government very soon.”

It is understand early models on what a reduction in the proposed figure of 632 full time equivalent job losses would mean for the university have been shared with the SFC.

A source with knowledge of the information shared said these were at an interim stage and more work was needed.

“They will set out what it would cost to reduce the redundancies and what support will be needed,” they said.

