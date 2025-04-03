Dundee University crisis response spearheaded by Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee University crisis response spearheaded by Kate Forbes

The deputy first minister was put in place as a third trade union announced it is also balloting staff over potential strikes.

By Alasdair Clark
Kate Forbes
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: PA

John Swinney has put his Scottish Government deputy in charge of the response to the crisis at Dundee University.

The move means Kate Forbes is working alongside the SNP’s senior ministers for education, health and justice to tackle any ripple effect linked to the city institution.

The government is particularly concerned about the slated closure of the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science as well the potential impacts of life sciences research and the NHS.

The first minister was responding to a question in parliament on Thursday from Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, who accused the SNP administration of a “complete absence of leadership”.

It comes as the third trade union at the university confirms it is balloting staff over potential strikes.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

Mr Swinney said: “There is no absence of leadership. It is commanding a huge amount of time and attention within government.

“The deputy first minister is leading cross-government work, working closely with the education secretary, the health secretary, because of the extraordinary significance of life sciences within the university, and the justice secretary in relation to the role of the Leverhulme institute.

“I have made it absolutely clear that the original financial recovery plan is completely unacceptable.

‘Government will consider further proposals’

“There has to be an alternative. That work is under way, there were discussions this morning which have narrowed down some of the options. The government will consider further proposals.

“There is a secure future for the University of Dundee. I want students to accept their offers confident in the future of the university. This government is determined to secure that future.”

On Wednesday the first minister told The Courier he “would not have sent” a letter which set out that up to 700 jobs could be lost.

A government source said previously: “The one thing we know about the current job loss figures is that won’t be the level of job losses.

“We need a recovery plan, not just a financial recovery plan. That is not negotiable.”

Mr Marra told The Courier he spoke to Ms Forbes immediately after he questioned the first minister.

He said: “If this is a sign that the government have finally grasped the seriousness of this situation then that is welcome.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“Unfortunately I have had assurances for months – including directly from the first minister – that the government was aware and acting accordingly. The sidelining of the education secretary is proof that this was simply untrue.”

On Thursday afternoon, Unite the Union said it will seek a mandate from hundreds of staff to strike over the crisis.

If supported, it would be the third union to vote to support industrial action at the institution.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do everything industrially, legally and politically possible to protect the livelihoods of hundreds of workers at Dundee university.”

“The situation is in danger of spiralling out of control with the very existence of the university now at risk without government intervention.

“Unite will support our members every step of the way in defence of their jobs.”

Conversation