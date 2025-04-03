Dundee University crisis response spearheaded by Kate Forbes

John Swinney has put his Scottish Government deputy in charge of the response to the crisis at Dundee University.

The move means Kate Forbes is working alongside the SNP’s senior ministers for education, health and justice to tackle any ripple effect linked to the city institution.

The government is particularly concerned about the slated closure of the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science as well the potential impacts of life sciences research and the NHS.

The first minister was responding to a question in parliament on Thursday from Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra, who accused the SNP administration of a “complete absence of leadership”.

It comes as the third trade union at the university confirms it is balloting staff over potential strikes.

Mr Swinney said: “There is no absence of leadership. It is commanding a huge amount of time and attention within government.

“The deputy first minister is leading cross-government work, working closely with the education secretary, the health secretary, because of the extraordinary significance of life sciences within the university, and the justice secretary in relation to the role of the Leverhulme institute.

“I have made it absolutely clear that the original financial recovery plan is completely unacceptable.

‘Government will consider further proposals’

“There has to be an alternative. That work is under way, there were discussions this morning which have narrowed down some of the options. The government will consider further proposals.

“There is a secure future for the University of Dundee. I want students to accept their offers confident in the future of the university. This government is determined to secure that future.”

On Wednesday the first minister told The Courier he “would not have sent” a letter which set out that up to 700 jobs could be lost.

A government source said previously: “The one thing we know about the current job loss figures is that won’t be the level of job losses.

“We need a recovery plan, not just a financial recovery plan. That is not negotiable.”

Mr Marra told The Courier he spoke to Ms Forbes immediately after he questioned the first minister.

He said: “If this is a sign that the government have finally grasped the seriousness of this situation then that is welcome.

“Unfortunately I have had assurances for months – including directly from the first minister – that the government was aware and acting accordingly. The sidelining of the education secretary is proof that this was simply untrue.”

On Thursday afternoon, Unite the Union said it will seek a mandate from hundreds of staff to strike over the crisis.

If supported, it would be the third union to vote to support industrial action at the institution.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will do everything industrially, legally and politically possible to protect the livelihoods of hundreds of workers at Dundee university.”

“The situation is in danger of spiralling out of control with the very existence of the university now at risk without government intervention.

“Unite will support our members every step of the way in defence of their jobs.”