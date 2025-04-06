Rosyth ferry fire seven years ago ended Fife’s direct link to Europe – will it ever return?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosyth ferry fire seven years ago ended Fife’s direct link to Europe – will it ever return?

It had started so positively with daily overnight departures helping to send holidaymakers on a European break direct from the Kingdom, and one group is determined to reinstate a route.

Could Rosyth see the return of a full passenger ferry service like the old Norfolkline link to Europe? Image: Deadline
By Andy Philip

A fire on board a Rosyth-bound freight vessel led to Scotland’s only direct ferry link between Fife and continental Europe going up in smoke.

Seven years ago this month, the engine room of the Finlandia Seaways caught fire and was withdrawn from service between Rosyth and Belgium.

It had started so positively with daily overnight departures helping to send holidaymakers on a European break direct from the Kingdom.

Superfast Ferries operated a passenger and freight line between 2002 and 2008, sending around 800,000 passengers of in its first five years.

The Superfast ferry from Rosyth to Zeebrugge making its last voyage from the Fife port.

After Superfast pulled the plug, citing lack of profits, it was taken on by Norfolkline from 2009 to 2010 – much to the delight of Alex Salmond in his first SNP government.

During that time, the ferry proved a lifeline when airspace was closed because of the giant ash cloud which filled European skies after a volcanic eruption in Iceland.

The ferry’s cinema seats were opened to paying passengers who had been stranded abroad and needed to return to Scotland.

Norfolkline released cinema seats to paying customers stranded abroad because of the volcanic ash cloud. Image: Capital Press Agency
The Finlandia Seaways operated a freight only route but was taken out of service after an engine fire.

However, the service, by now under new owners DFDS, was downgraded to a freight-only line after struggling to meet expectations.

Then, shortly after 10pm on Monday April 16, 2018, 11 miles off the English coast it all came to a halt with catastrophic engine failure and an “intense” but short-lived fire on the Lithuanian-registered vessel Finlandia.

An accident report published three years after the fire blamed the failure of a single component and found the standard of maintenance by a contractor was a significant cause.

Campaign to reinstate the Rosyth ferry

Nearly seven years to the day, the campaign to replace the link is building up a head of steam again after a number of set-backs and political obstacles.

Businessman Derek Sloan, of Ptarmigan Shipping, still believes his plan to reinstate ferries from Rosyth – this time going to Dunkirk in France – can succeed.

Derek Sloan, the director of Ptarmigan Shipping. Image: Supplied.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been seven years already since DFDS stopped the Rosyth to Zeebrugge route,” he tells The Courier, blaming an “unsustainable” cargo mix for subsequent failure to find a replacement vessel.

“This delay would have resulted in the loss of most customers and confidence, ultimately making it extremely challenging for the route to continue. As a result, the decision was made to cease operations.”

Mr Sloan’s blueprint, backed by local politicians in Fife, differs with a mix of freight trailer potential and appeal to a “high-demand” car and passenger market, he claims.

The Courier previously revealed how Mr Sloan won support from Dunkirk port authority as an alternative to Zeebrugge.

Dunkirk port ambition

Dunkirk is already closely linked to Dover and to ports in Ireland, which makes it appealing for freight operators.

The port also offers duty-free shopping, which Mr Sloan hopes will enhance the customer experience.

After seven years, what hope is there of getting some start-up help from cash-strapped governments in Edinburgh and London?

Alex Salmond met Captain Dominico Comisso when Norfolkline picked up the route. Image: Deadline

“At present, we’re in positive discussions with both the UK and Scottish governments regarding a few outstanding issues,” Mr Sloan says.

If an agreement is reached, the service could launch by summer next year.

“Our target market is very optimistic about the route and recognizes both the customer benefits and the potential for economic growth in Scotland that it will bring,” he adds.

Captain Antonio Arbilli suffered a heart attack just before the Scottish Viking was to leave Zeebrugge in Belgium for its first journey across to the Port of Rosyth. He was at the helm for the one-year anniversary trip. Pic by Lorenzo Dalberto/Deadline

Government explores ferry plan

Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland said it supports the development of ports for direct freight and passenger ferries.

“We will continue to engage with port operators and others to explore how that might be delivered so that Scottish exporters have more direct routes to market,” a spokesman said.

“However, the Scottish Government cannot subsidise routes in ways which would be anti-competitive beyond considering the availability of limited grant funding opportunities for freight initiatives.

“Transport Scotland are liaising with DFDS on possible Waterborne Freight Grant funding. We’ve been clear throughout our discussions that any new service will be required to be delivered on a commercial basis.”

