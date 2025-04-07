Hopes grow for solution to Dundee University crisis

A proper recovery plan to turn Dundee University’s fortunes around is starting to take shape, according to insiders trying to grapple with the stricken institution.

Senior figures told The Courier how “hope” is starting to grow after talks moved from a focus on finance to wider structural challenges.

After weeks of uncertainty and tension between government and Dundee University, the appointment of an advisory council and the involvement of Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes increased optimism.

Government insiders say the crisis is not without a solution, despite ministers being left “volcanic” earlier in the week after a letter sent by interim principal Shane O’Neill to Holyrood’s education committee.

‘Solution’

Those closely involved in negotiations say a solution exists and conversations over the last seven days have brought a potential solution closer.

“We are beginning to see the first iterations of a recovery plan that isn’t just a financial recovery plan,” a source added.

Ms Forbes is taking on a more prominent role in the government’s response, as revealed last week.

Sources say it shows the government is taking the problem seriously.

Ms Forbes took on a “co-ordination” role, ensuring that multiple different parts of government are working together.

An SNP insider said she has a reputation for “getting things done” and is seen as an effective operation who can work across the machinery” of government.

“Kate is also unafraid to knock heads together and make decisions – that’s probably what is needed,” the source said.

Bank credit

The Courier can also reveal how the university’s negotiations over bank credit had cooled after Prof O’Neill and other senior figures appeared before a Holyrood committee.

It’s understood the bank said there could be no access to a multi-million pound lending facility until student recruitment numbers became clear in September.

It was a significant set back as lenders were initially encouraged by the first recovery plan.

But sources remain optimistic this assessment can be changed.

The appointment of an “advisory council” of senior and experienced leaders in the sector has also increased optimism.

To date, the response to the crisis has been largely co-ordinated by Professor O’Neill and interim finance director Helen Simpson.

“Two people have been trying to rescue the university while it has been under siege from both sides,” an insider said.

“This involvement of figures like Sir Paul Grice and Anton Muscatelli will provide not just expertise and experience but also credibility.”

In an email announcing their involvement, Prof O’Neill said the group were “already actively providing me with personal advice and mentorship”.