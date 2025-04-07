Hopes grow for solution to Dundee University crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hopes grow for solution to Dundee University crisis

Government insiders say optimism is increasing with new advisers in place and a deputy first minister ready to 'get things done'.

By Alasdair Clark
University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A proper recovery plan to turn Dundee University’s fortunes around is starting to take shape, according to insiders trying to grapple with the stricken institution.

Senior figures told The Courier how “hope” is starting to grow after talks moved from a focus on finance to wider structural challenges.

After weeks of uncertainty and tension between government and Dundee University, the appointment of an advisory council and the involvement of Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes increased optimism.

Government insiders say the crisis is not without a solution, despite ministers being left “volcanic” earlier in the week after a letter sent by interim principal Shane O’Neill to Holyrood’s education committee.

‘Solution’

Those closely involved in negotiations say a solution exists and conversations over the last seven days have brought a potential solution closer.

“We are beginning to see the first iterations of a recovery plan that isn’t just a financial recovery plan,” a source added.

Kate Forbes
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes in overseeing government work linked to Dundee University. Image: PA

Ms Forbes is taking on a more prominent role in the government’s response, as revealed last week.

Sources say it shows the government is taking the problem seriously.

Ms Forbes took on a “co-ordination” role, ensuring that multiple different parts of government are working together.

An SNP insider said she has a reputation for “getting things done” and is seen as an effective operation who can work across the machinery” of government.

“Kate is also unafraid to knock heads together and make decisions – that’s probably what is needed,” the source said.

Bank credit

The Courier can also reveal how the university’s negotiations over bank credit had cooled after Prof O’Neill and other senior figures appeared before a Holyrood committee.

It’s understood the bank said there could be no access to a multi-million pound lending facility until student recruitment numbers became clear in September.

It was a significant set back as lenders were initially encouraged by the first recovery plan.

But sources remain optimistic this assessment can be changed.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
Dundee University interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) at a recent appearance in Holyrood. Image: Scottish Parliament

The appointment of an “advisory council” of senior and experienced leaders in the sector has also increased optimism.

To date, the response to the crisis has been largely co-ordinated by Professor O’Neill and interim finance director Helen Simpson.

“Two people have been trying to rescue the university while it has been under siege from both sides,” an insider said.

“This involvement of figures like Sir Paul Grice and Anton Muscatelli will provide not just expertise and experience but also credibility.”

In an email announcing their involvement, Prof O’Neill said the group were “already actively providing me with personal advice and mentorship”.

Conversation