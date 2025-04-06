John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York

The first minister was with the actor during Tartan Week in the US.

By Andy Philip
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.

John Swinney celebrated with Perthshire actor Alan Cumming during the annual Tartan Week showcase for Scotland in New York.

The first minister joined the SNP-supporting actor, who hosts the US version of hit TV gameshow The Traitors, for a parade along the city’s Sixth Avenue.

Mr Cumming – pictured enjoying a DJ set in Pitlochry in February with former FM Nicola Sturgeon – was the parade’s “grand marshal”.

Alan Cumming and Nicola Sturgeon at Pitlochry Festival Theatre in February. Image: Supplied.

The SNP leader wrote on social media: “Fabulous to catch up with Alan Cumming before leading Scotland’s delegation this afternoon. #NYCTartanWeek.”

Mr Swinney, who lives in Blairgowrie, welcomed pipe bands from schools including Oban, Falkirk and Renfrewshire.

He also attended the first Hoolie in New York – an event laid on by the organisers of the annual Hoolie at the Hydro show which celebrates traditional Scottish music.

It was held at Carnegie Hall, which was built by and named for Dunfermline-born industrialist Andrew Carnegie, where Mr Swinney hosted a reception.

‘Amazing atmosphere’

He later added: “Only the Scots could bring the pipes, the drums – and the rain! – to the middle of New York City.

“Amazing atmosphere seeing so many folk out celebrating Scotland at #TartanWeek.”

The parade comes at politically difficult time as US President Donald Trump embarks on a shock global trade war with countries including historic allies such as the UK and Canada.

The first minister was with actor Alan Cumming in New York for Tartan Week. Image: Scottish Government.

Mr Swinney was under pressure to make a strong case for Scottish business while on the trip but had made no early plans to meet anyone in the Trump administration.

On Saturday, Mr Swinney said: “Businesses in the US are keenly interested in making sure that they support good propositions and operate in situations where they can have access to skills and opportunities.

“Scotland is respected because of the strength of the education system, infrastructure and offshore energy.

“This makes Scotland an attractive place to do business.”

More from Politics

GVs of Norfolkline Ferry the Scottish Viking Ferry arrives at Rosyth Docks from Zeebrugge carrying many passengers who were stuck abroad as British airspace has been closed since thursday. Passengers who could not fly home due to volcanic ash from Iceland booked up tickets on the Norfolkline ferry.
Rosyth ferry fire seven years ago ended Fife's direct link to Europe – will…
2
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes 'survival' call
54
Councillor salaries have just gone up by as much as 40% following an independent review. Image: DC Thomson
Reader poll reveals ‘no’ to £25k-a-year councillor role – but did as many reject…
13
Kate Forbes
Dundee University crisis response spearheaded by Kate Forbes
13
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
3
John Swinney
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney 'would not have sent' Dundee University jobs warning
5
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
What will Maggie Chapman do as Dundee University rector?
10
John Swinney Glenrothes by-election
John Swinney: I can win back voters in Glenrothes by-election
2
Former Dundee University Principal Iain Gillespie.
Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie finally agrees to Holyrood grilling after legal power warning
12
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP ministers 'volcanic' at Dundee University saying 700 jobs could be lost
17

Conversation