John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York

John Swinney celebrated with Perthshire actor Alan Cumming during the annual Tartan Week showcase for Scotland in New York.

The first minister joined the SNP-supporting actor, who hosts the US version of hit TV gameshow The Traitors, for a parade along the city’s Sixth Avenue.

Mr Cumming – pictured enjoying a DJ set in Pitlochry in February with former FM Nicola Sturgeon – was the parade’s “grand marshal”.

The SNP leader wrote on social media: “Fabulous to catch up with Alan Cumming before leading Scotland’s delegation this afternoon. #NYCTartanWeek.”

Mr Swinney, who lives in Blairgowrie, welcomed pipe bands from schools including Oban, Falkirk and Renfrewshire.

He also attended the first Hoolie in New York – an event laid on by the organisers of the annual Hoolie at the Hydro show which celebrates traditional Scottish music.

It was held at Carnegie Hall, which was built by and named for Dunfermline-born industrialist Andrew Carnegie, where Mr Swinney hosted a reception.

‘Amazing atmosphere’

He later added: “Only the Scots could bring the pipes, the drums – and the rain! – to the middle of New York City.

“Amazing atmosphere seeing so many folk out celebrating Scotland at #TartanWeek.”

The parade comes at politically difficult time as US President Donald Trump embarks on a shock global trade war with countries including historic allies such as the UK and Canada.

Mr Swinney was under pressure to make a strong case for Scottish business while on the trip but had made no early plans to meet anyone in the Trump administration.

On Saturday, Mr Swinney said: “Businesses in the US are keenly interested in making sure that they support good propositions and operate in situations where they can have access to skills and opportunities.

“Scotland is respected because of the strength of the education system, infrastructure and offshore energy.

“This makes Scotland an attractive place to do business.”