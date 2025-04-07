EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood

Maurice Golden's announcement is a fresh blow for leader Russell Findlay after party colleague Jamie Greene defected to the Liberal Democrats.

North East MSP Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
North East MSP Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee-based Conservative MSP Maurice Golden is to stand down from Holyrood next year after a decade in parliament.

The North East regional list MSP says now is a “natural point to pursue new challenges” after a decade in parliament.

Speculation had been mounting about Mr Golden’s future after his party colleague Jamie Greene defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Golden said it had been an “honour” to serve in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Golden championed a new law on dog theft. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said: “As the selection process gathers pace, it is timely to announce that I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026.

“I have enjoyed working with colleagues across the chamber and I wish all of those seeking re-election the very best.”

Mr Golden, who attended the High School of Dundee, was previously a West of Scotland MSP before being elected on the North East regional list at the last Holyrood election in 2021.

He was a former chief whip and spokesperson for the environment under former leader Ruth Davidson.

Mr Golden also helped create a new law of dog theft.

Scottish Conservative party leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA

He has often been a critic of his own party. In 2022, he criticised then-prime minister Liz Truss “extreme” budget plans.

Current leader Russell Findlay supported Ms Truss, calling on the Scottish Government to replicate her decisions.

He added: “Since entering Parliament in 2016, I have consistently championed progressive climate change policies as I believe this is the greatest challenge we face.

“My commitment to tackling climate change has never been stronger, particularly given the rise in climate scepticism at home and abroad.

“I look forward to contributing to Scottish Conservative efforts in Parliament over the next 12 months and will continue to campaign for Scottish Conservative candidates in Tayside and beyond.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “I am grateful to Maurice for all of his hard work, having spent five years serving his constituents in West Scotland followed by a second term in the northeast.

“His knowledge and commitment to tackling climate change is known and respected across politics and industry.”

Analysis: Why did rising star fall out of favour with leadership?

By Alasdair Clark

Speculation among Holyrood-watchers has grown over the weekend about which Tory MSPs could follow Jamie Greene in heading for the exit.

As the party seeks to respond to the threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK on the right, many of those elected under the “One Nation Conservative” brand of Ruth Davidson have become uncomfortable.

Near the top of that list was Maurice Golden.

Perhaps the clearest dividing line between him and his party was the climate.

In 2023 Mr Golden had voted against his party’s attempt to water down Scotland’s Net Zero targets and criticised then-prime minister Rishi Sunak for dragging environment into the “culture wars”.

Rishi Sunak Perth Election Pledge
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak. Image: PA

Despite having been seen as rising star in the party, and previously serving in senior spokesperson roles, Mr Golden was also sacked from the shadow cabinet under Douglas Ross in a sign he had fallen out of favour with the leadership.

Where Mr Greene launched a broadside against his former party, accusing it of becoming the “nasty party”, Mr Golden has made clear the Scottish Conservatives will retain his support.

But divided parties don’t win elections and Mr Findlay will have to ensure any attempt to meet the challenge from Reform does not risk the wider coalition that helped his party become the second force in Scottish politics.

More from Politics

Mairi Gougeon was seen as rising star in her party, appointed to government by Nicola Sturgeon in 2018 - two years after she was elected. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 contenders to replace Angus SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon revealed
More than 100 students, staff, and others gather on Campus Green at Dundee University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
16
University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Hopes grow for solution to Dundee University crisis
11
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.
John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York
14
GVs of Norfolkline Ferry the Scottish Viking Ferry arrives at Rosyth Docks from Zeebrugge carrying many passengers who were stuck abroad as British airspace has been closed since thursday. Passengers who could not fly home due to volcanic ash from Iceland booked up tickets on the Norfolkline ferry.
Rosyth ferry fire seven years ago ended Fife's direct link to Europe – will…
2
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes 'survival' call
54
Councillor salaries have just gone up by as much as 40% following an independent review. Image: DC Thomson
Reader poll reveals ‘no’ to £25k-a-year councillor role – but did as many reject…
13
Kate Forbes
Dundee University crisis response spearheaded by Kate Forbes
13
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
3
John Swinney
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney 'would not have sent' Dundee University jobs warning
5

Conversation