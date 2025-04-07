EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood

Dundee-based Conservative MSP Maurice Golden is to stand down from Holyrood next year after a decade in parliament.

The North East regional list MSP says now is a “natural point to pursue new challenges” after a decade in parliament.

Speculation had been mounting about Mr Golden’s future after his party colleague Jamie Greene defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Golden said it had been an “honour” to serve in the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “As the selection process gathers pace, it is timely to announce that I have decided not to seek re-election in 2026.

“I have enjoyed working with colleagues across the chamber and I wish all of those seeking re-election the very best.”

Mr Golden, who attended the High School of Dundee, was previously a West of Scotland MSP before being elected on the North East regional list at the last Holyrood election in 2021.

He was a former chief whip and spokesperson for the environment under former leader Ruth Davidson.

Mr Golden also helped create a new law of dog theft.

He has often been a critic of his own party. In 2022, he criticised then-prime minister Liz Truss “extreme” budget plans.

Current leader Russell Findlay supported Ms Truss, calling on the Scottish Government to replicate her decisions.

He added: “Since entering Parliament in 2016, I have consistently championed progressive climate change policies as I believe this is the greatest challenge we face.

“My commitment to tackling climate change has never been stronger, particularly given the rise in climate scepticism at home and abroad.

“I look forward to contributing to Scottish Conservative efforts in Parliament over the next 12 months and will continue to campaign for Scottish Conservative candidates in Tayside and beyond.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “I am grateful to Maurice for all of his hard work, having spent five years serving his constituents in West Scotland followed by a second term in the northeast.

“His knowledge and commitment to tackling climate change is known and respected across politics and industry.”

Analysis: Why did rising star fall out of favour with leadership?

By Alasdair Clark

Speculation among Holyrood-watchers has grown over the weekend about which Tory MSPs could follow Jamie Greene in heading for the exit.

As the party seeks to respond to the threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK on the right, many of those elected under the “One Nation Conservative” brand of Ruth Davidson have become uncomfortable.

Near the top of that list was Maurice Golden.

Perhaps the clearest dividing line between him and his party was the climate.

In 2023 Mr Golden had voted against his party’s attempt to water down Scotland’s Net Zero targets and criticised then-prime minister Rishi Sunak for dragging environment into the “culture wars”.

Despite having been seen as rising star in the party, and previously serving in senior spokesperson roles, Mr Golden was also sacked from the shadow cabinet under Douglas Ross in a sign he had fallen out of favour with the leadership.

Where Mr Greene launched a broadside against his former party, accusing it of becoming the “nasty party”, Mr Golden has made clear the Scottish Conservatives will retain his support.

But divided parties don’t win elections and Mr Findlay will have to ensure any attempt to meet the challenge from Reform does not risk the wider coalition that helped his party become the second force in Scottish politics.