Dundee University: Ex-principal and V&A visionary to chair government recovery taskforce

Former Dundee University principal Sir Alan Langlands will oversee the group tasked with supporting the future of the institution.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University taskforce alan langlands
Sir Alan Langlands, former principal of Dundee University.

A former Dundee University principal credited with bringing the V&A to the city will chair a government taskforce set up to secure the threatened institution’s future.

Sir Alan Langlands – who was principal of the stricken institution between 2000 and 2009 – will chair a group of experts from across education, local government, business and trade unions.

It is understood the government taskforce will meet for the first time in a matter of days.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth says the group is being established to ensure Dundee University – which is battling a £35 million financial deficit – has the expertise to build a strong, secure and sustainable future.

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “The impact of the university’s teaching and world-leading research is profound, and its success is interwoven with the success of the Dundee city region.

“Ministers are determined that the institution – with a vibrant community of staff and students at its heart – will thrive long into the future.

“We will draw on the expertise of the taskforce to identify credible solutions and do everything possible to protect the interests of current and future students and staff.

“We will take account of all potential sources of funding and support, and we will continue to carefully consider any further asks of government.”

Staff and students were left shocked at the threat of hundreds of job losses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The taskforce will focus on key issues linked to the recovery of the university, such as its teaching offering and its research strengths in key fields such as the life sciences.

Members will include representatives from trade unions, Dundee City Council, business and the Scottish Government.

The former chief executive of NHS England, Sir Alan left has been credited with bringing the V&A Dundee to the city.

Sir Alan Langlands, former Dundee University principal.

‘Very challenging times for universities’

The idea was borne from talks he organised in 2007 with Sir Mark Jones, former director of the V&A in London.

Before joining the university at principal in 2000 he spent six years as chief executive of NHS England.

He was only the fifth principal since the university achieved independence from St Andrews University in the 1960s.

After leaving the city in 2009 he went to become chief executive of England’s higher education funding council followed by a seven year spell as vice-chancellor of Leeds University.

Insider say he is a “serious” figure who will only have taken on the role with knowledge it will be “more than a talking shop”.

Sir Alan said: “These are very challenging times for a great many universities.

“At its core Dundee is a great university in a great city, transforming people’s lives and life chances through education, research and innovation, and contributing so much to the economic, social and cultural life of the city and beyond.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to ensuring its long term future and impact, and protecting the interests of students and staff provides a strong foundation for the work of the taskforce.”

Interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill welcomed the taskforce, saying the university would engage fully with its work.

North East MSP Michael Marra welcomed the taskforce.

He said: “Sir Alan’s involvement in this initiative is welcome. He was an outstanding leader of the university during his time as principal and has great affection for the community that he knows so well.

“Having worked with him in his years at Dundee I know first hand just how seriously he will be taking this task.

“Plotting a pathway to long term sustainability and future success is vital but the institution remains in very serious strife.

“The government’s next move must be to underwrite a voluntary severance scheme that can help to stop the financial bleeding.”

