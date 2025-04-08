Dundee University crisis: Full list of key players at heart of recovery

The financial crisis at Dundee University has thrown the institution into the national spotlight as it looks to ensure its future success.

Beyond the walls the university a string of key figures are involved, not just in working out what has gone wrong but how the institution can survive.

We take a look at everyone who is central to the crisis.

The university

The university executive group, led by interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill, has been gutted since the scale of the crisis became clear.

Just five of the original 10 members of the executive who were in place when when the scale of the cash crisis and inevitable job losses were announced remain in post.

The Courier understand interim finance chief Helen Simpson is the member of the executive most closely involved in co-ordinating the recovery alongside Prof O’Neill.

People director Elise Gallagher is also likely to be close to the recovery given the potential risks to jobs and impact on staff.

More exits are still to follow. Vice-principals Blair Grubb (education) and Lisanne Gibson (research) are both set to leave their roles.

Concerns have been raised about the capacity at the top of the institution, leading to the appointment of external advisers from across Scotland’s university sector.

Among those advising and mentoring Prof O’Neill is former Scottish Parliament chief executive Sir Paul Grice, Glasgow University principal Anton Muscatelli and former Edinburgh Napier University principal Andrea Nolan.

Acting court chair Tricia Bey is also involved. It is understood Ms Bey has been present at meeting with government and others.

The Scottish Government

As well as education chief Jenny Gilruth, a number of other senior figures across the Scottish Government are also closely involved.

Universities minister Graeme Dey is also central to the government’s response.

First Minister John Swinney has said resolving the crisis is a priority for the government, and we revealed previously how he was closely involved in the £22 million rescue package provided so far.

The Courier understands Mr Swinney is being kept closely up to date on development.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is also convening a cross-ministerial group considering what action the Scottish Government can take. This includes Ms Gilruth as well as health secretary Neil Gray and justice secretary Angela Constance.

The task force

As well as those inside the university and government, a new taskforce is also being put together.

The group will meet for the first time in a matter of days.

They are charged with securing the future of the institution and the tasforce will be chaired by former Dundee University principal Sir Alan Langlands.

The exact make-up of this committee is yet to be announced but will include representatives from staff trade unions, Dundee City Council, the university, local businesses and the Scottish Government.

The independent probe

While focus is understandably on the recovery, an external investigation has also been commissioned to find out what went wrong.

The independent probe will examine whether the university’s senior leadership team sought to hide the scale of the financial catastrophe.

This is being led by Dundonian Pamela Gillies, the former Glasgow Caledonian principal.