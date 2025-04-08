Dundee University crisis: Full list of key players at heart of recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University crisis: Full list of key players at heart of recovery

A string of key figures are now involved in establishing what went wrong at Dundee University and how it can recover.

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) quizzed at Holyrood.
By Alasdair Clark

The financial crisis at Dundee University has thrown the institution into the national spotlight as it looks to ensure its future success.

Beyond the walls the university a string of key figures are involved, not just in working out what has gone wrong but how the institution can survive.

We take a look at everyone who is central to the crisis.

The university

The university executive group, led by interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill, has been gutted since the scale of the crisis became clear.

Just five of the original 10 members of the executive who were in place when when the scale of the cash crisis and inevitable job losses were announced remain in post.

Professor O’Neill said he will be with the university long term. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Courier understand interim finance chief Helen Simpson is the member of the executive most closely involved in co-ordinating the recovery alongside Prof O’Neill.

People director Elise Gallagher is also likely to be close to the recovery given the potential risks to jobs and impact on staff.

More exits are still to follow. Vice-principals Blair Grubb (education) and Lisanne Gibson (research) are both set to leave their roles.

Concerns have been raised about the capacity at the top of the institution, leading to the appointment of external advisers from across Scotland’s university sector.

Among those advising and mentoring Prof O’Neill is former Scottish Parliament chief executive Sir Paul Grice, Glasgow University principal Anton Muscatelli and former Edinburgh Napier University principal Andrea Nolan.

Acting court chair Tricia Bey is also involved. It is understood Ms Bey has been present at meeting with government and others.

The Scottish Government

As well as education chief Jenny Gilruth, a number of other senior figures across the Scottish Government are also closely involved.

Universities minister Graeme Dey is also central to the government’s response.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

First Minister John Swinney has said resolving the crisis is a priority for the government, and we revealed previously how he was closely involved in the £22 million rescue package provided so far.

The Courier understands Mr Swinney is being kept closely up to date on development.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is also convening a cross-ministerial group considering what action the Scottish Government can take. This includes Ms Gilruth as well as health secretary Neil Gray and justice secretary Angela Constance.

The task force

As well as those inside the university and government, a new taskforce is also being put together.

The group will meet for the first time in a matter of days.

They are charged with securing the future of the institution and the tasforce will be chaired by former Dundee University principal Sir Alan Langlands.

Sir Alan Langlands, former Dundee University principal.

The exact make-up of this committee is yet to be announced but will include representatives from staff trade unions, Dundee City Council, the university, local businesses and the Scottish Government.

The independent probe

While focus is understandably on the recovery, an external investigation has also been commissioned to find out what went wrong.

The independent probe will examine whether the university’s senior leadership team sought to hide the scale of the financial catastrophe.

This is being led by Dundonian Pamela Gillies, the former Glasgow Caledonian principal.

