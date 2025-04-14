Ex-Kirkcaldy MP who supported nurse suing NHS Fife recalls first chat about trans row case

Former Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey says he always knew nurse Sandie Peggie’s case against NHS Fife would be explosive.

The Victoria Hospital nurse approached the Alba Party politician for help after she was suspended.

Her treatment has grabbed national attention and become one of the most talked about employment hearings in recent history.

On Tuesday, NHS Fife’s bid to stop the public from being able to watch the tribunal remotely when it reconvenes in July will be heard in private.

Mr Hanvey, who represented Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath until he lost his seat at the last election, says he knew the first time he spoke to Ms Peggie the case would become headline news.

‘I knew immediately’

“I thought it was going to be absolutely massive from the word go,” he told The Courier.

“I knew immediately, and that was probably quite comforting to Sandie.

“I said, look, what happened is absolutely wrong.

“It cuts right to the very core of the issue in the division and balancing of rights.”

Ms Peggie was suspended following a changing room row with transgender doctor Beth Upton, born male, on Christmas Eve in 2023.

The A&E nurse said she felt uncomfortable sharing a female changing room with a trans woman.

She was then suspended by her employer and has since taken legal action.

Mr Hanvey said he checked with the House of Commons speaker if he was allowed to help Ms Peggie given she lives in Glenrothes, which is outside of his constituency.

He put her in touch with gender critical campaigners Sex Matters, who have been vocal about the case.

“Because I’d built relationships with everyone in that gender critical world, I was able to get her straight on the phone to them,” Mr Hanvey said.

We previously reported how the tribunal had caused splits within Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Ms Peggie claims around 20 staff shared her concerns over Dr Upton using the women’s changing room.

But three A&E nurses said they were “disgusted” by online abuse Dr Upton had received and told us she was a “caring” medic.

Is Mr Hanvey worried the controversy has turned into a circus?

He says it’s ultimately important the case is resolved.

“That’s absolutely essential,” he added.

More than two years ago, Holyrood passed gender reforms making it easier for trans men and women to self-identify.

These were later blocked by Westminster.

Some MSPs, such as Labour leader Anas Sarwar, regret backing those reforms.

Mr Hanvey’s successor Melanie Ward, elected as a Labour MP last July, has backed Ms Peggie in the House of Commons.

The Alba Party deputy leader, a former SNP MP, has strongly criticised his former party’s stance on trans rights.

“I’m not going to criticise people who awaken to the risks,” he said, referring to those who have changed their stance on the issue.

“I’m disappointed at the cowardice of certain politicians who know they are wrong.”

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton have both given evidence to the tribunal.

The hearing will reconvene in July.