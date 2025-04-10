EXCLUSIVE: Fife SNP accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife SNP accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in by-election

A senior Fife SNP councillor wrongly claimed on Facebook that the Labour candidate in a Glenrothes by-election had "lost his job" at the local authority.

Fife SNP councillor David Alexander
Fife SNP councillor David Alexander. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

Fife SNP is being accused of “dirty tricks” in a Glenrothes by-election after a councillor wrongly claimed the Labour candidate had lost his job at the local authority.

David Alexander, a former co-leader of Fife Council, has been told to apologise for the “outrageous” claim about Labour’s Maciej Dokurno, who is standing in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election.

Mr Alexander posted a comment on Facebook saying: “He lost his job at Fife Council apparently.”

‘Astonishing’

We have been able to verify Mr Dokurno made the decision to leave his previous role to take up senior role in the third sector.

The Labour candidate, who previously backed the SNP, worked in employability at the local authority for more than 16 years.

The comment by Mr Alexander was posted in response to a news story shared on Facebook by another newspaper about Labour misspelling “Scottish” in one of its election leaflets.

He responded directly to a social media user who suggested that because Mr Dokurno is a “Polish expat”, his campaign materials should be proofread.

The comment was removed shortly after The Courier approached Mr Alexander and the SNP for comment.

Fife Labour councillor Altany Craik has called on the councillor to apologise.

Glenrothes Labour candidate Maciej Dokurno.

He said: “It is quite astonishing that a former co-leader of Fife Council would feel that is an appropriate comment to make.

“He fails to challenge the xenophobic-like comment and adds something that is untrue.

“Maciej left Fife Council after many years in an employability role.

“To scurrilously say he lost his job is outrageous.

“An apology is the very least that is needed here. He should be ashamed of himself.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Councillor Alexander removed his comment as soon as he realised it was inaccurate.

“The SNP’s candidate, Lynda Holton, is working hard, speaking with local voters and keeping up the legacy that Ross Vettraino left there.”

Voters in the ward will head to the polls on April 24.

The by-election comes after the death of SNP councillor Ross Vettriano OBE.

A total of five candidates will be on the ballot paper. These are:

  • Maciej Dokurno (Labour)
  • Lynda Holton (SNP)
  • Fiona Leslie (Scottish Conservatives)
  • Ed Scotcher (Scottish Liberal Democrats)
  • Ian Smith (Reform).

More from Politics

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife bids to ban public from trans row tribunal livestream
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit
19
dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
30
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
5
Dundee University scottish parliament
Dundee University crisis: Full list of key players at heart of recovery
8
Dundee University taskforce alan langlands
Dundee University government recovery taskforce to be led by former principal and V&A visionary
27
North East MSP Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood
Mairi Gougeon was seen as rising star in her party, appointed to government by Nicola Sturgeon in 2018 - two years after she was elected. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 contenders to replace Angus SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon revealed
2
More than 100 students, staff, and others gather on Campus Green at Dundee University over Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
16
University of Dundee's Tower Building. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Hopes grow for solution to Dundee University crisis
12

