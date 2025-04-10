EXCLUSIVE: Fife SNP accused of ‘dirty tricks’ in by-election

Fife SNP is being accused of “dirty tricks” in a Glenrothes by-election after a councillor wrongly claimed the Labour candidate had lost his job at the local authority.

David Alexander, a former co-leader of Fife Council, has been told to apologise for the “outrageous” claim about Labour’s Maciej Dokurno, who is standing in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election.

Mr Alexander posted a comment on Facebook saying: “He lost his job at Fife Council apparently.”

‘Astonishing’

We have been able to verify Mr Dokurno made the decision to leave his previous role to take up senior role in the third sector.

The Labour candidate, who previously backed the SNP, worked in employability at the local authority for more than 16 years.

The comment by Mr Alexander was posted in response to a news story shared on Facebook by another newspaper about Labour misspelling “Scottish” in one of its election leaflets.

He responded directly to a social media user who suggested that because Mr Dokurno is a “Polish expat”, his campaign materials should be proofread.

The comment was removed shortly after The Courier approached Mr Alexander and the SNP for comment.

Fife Labour councillor Altany Craik has called on the councillor to apologise.

He said: “It is quite astonishing that a former co-leader of Fife Council would feel that is an appropriate comment to make.

“He fails to challenge the xenophobic-like comment and adds something that is untrue.

“Maciej left Fife Council after many years in an employability role.

“To scurrilously say he lost his job is outrageous.

“An apology is the very least that is needed here. He should be ashamed of himself.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Councillor Alexander removed his comment as soon as he realised it was inaccurate.

“The SNP’s candidate, Lynda Holton, is working hard, speaking with local voters and keeping up the legacy that Ross Vettraino left there.”

Voters in the ward will head to the polls on April 24.

The by-election comes after the death of SNP councillor Ross Vettriano OBE.

A total of five candidates will be on the ballot paper. These are: