What will Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by former principal do?

The announcement of a Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by a former principal has been broadly welcomed.

It will bring together a group of experts from academia, industry and local and national government to “advise on the future success” of the university.

Trade unions, politicians and the university’s leadership have all said the development is positive.

The taskforce – chaired by former NHS England boss Sir Alan Langlands – is due to meet for the first time in the coming days.

But the group’s terms of reference reveal its exact role and what its members will be charged with doing.

What will the taskforce be responsible for?

The main remit of the group is to bring together expertise from across the country to advise the university, the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government on the institution’s medium and long term financial sustainability.

In the terms of reference which sets out its role, the committee is instructed to do “everything possible to protect the interests of students and staff”.

In addition it will look at potential sources of funding and support beyond support from government or private lending – such as contributions from industry or donations.

The group will also take on a role scrutinising the university’s financial recovery from crisis after bosses were told the first draft was not acceptable to government.

In doing this, it has been told to consider how the plan might affect the local and national skills base.

It also says any changes should examine the likely effects on Dundee’s ability to grow the local economy.

But the taskforce will be advisory and it will be for the university and government to make final decisions on whether any recommendations are accepted.

Other key players will oversee the management of the university.

Management of university not part of taskforce role

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth has said the government will consider any further requests for financial support.

The terms of reference read: “The taskforce will also advise on implementing options so that the university and the Tay Cities Region should not just survive the current situation but thrive.

“It will be for the university and other partners to decide whether to accept that advice.

“Management of the university itself is not in scope of the taskforce.

“The university leadership team has established its own advisory board to provide additional support.”

What have people said about the taskforce?

The taskforce has been widely welcomed, particularly by trade unions who have been calling for such a committee to be established.

Insiders also hope it will provide an official route for campus trade unions to shape the recovery directly.

UCU Scotland official Mary Senior said: “This is a welcome announcement from the Scottish Government.

“UCU’s Dundee branch has been calling for such a taskforce to be established for some time now.

“It’s vital that there is meaningful involvement from campus trade unions in this group, and that it works at speed to save jobs and education, and to ensure that the university moves forward as a successful institution for the future.”