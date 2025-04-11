What will Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by former principal do?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

What will Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by former principal do?

The terms of reference for the taskforce - obtained by The Courier - reveal what it will do in the coming months.

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Dundee University taskforce
The taskforce will advise on the institution's future. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

The announcement of a Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by a former principal has been broadly welcomed.

It will bring together a group of experts from academia, industry and local and national government to “advise on the future success” of the university.

Trade unions, politicians and the university’s leadership have all said the development is positive.

The taskforce – chaired by former NHS England boss Sir Alan Langlands – is due to meet for the first time in the coming days.

But the group’s terms of reference reveal its exact role and what its members will be charged with doing.

What will the taskforce be responsible for?

The main remit of the group is to bring together expertise from across the country to advise the university, the Scottish Funding Council and the Scottish Government on the institution’s medium and long term financial sustainability.

In the terms of reference which sets out its role, the committee is instructed to do “everything possible to protect the interests of students and staff”.

Sir Alan Langlands, former Dundee University principal.

In addition it will look at potential sources of funding and support beyond support from government or private lending – such as contributions from industry or donations.

The group will also take on a role scrutinising the university’s financial recovery from crisis after bosses were told the first draft was not acceptable to government.

In doing this, it has been told to consider how the plan might affect the local and national skills base.

It also says any changes should examine the likely effects on Dundee’s ability to grow the local economy.

But the taskforce will be advisory and it will be for the university and government to make final decisions on whether any recommendations are accepted.

Other key players will oversee the management of the university.

Management of university not part of taskforce role

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth has said the government will consider any further requests for financial support.

The terms of reference read: “The taskforce will also advise on implementing options so that the university and the Tay Cities Region should not just survive the current situation but thrive.

“It will be for the university and other partners to decide whether to accept that advice.

“Management of the university itself is not in scope of the taskforce.

“The university leadership team has established its own advisory board to provide additional support.”

What have people said about the taskforce?

The taskforce has been widely welcomed, particularly by trade unions who have been calling for such a committee to be established.

Insiders also hope it will provide an official route for campus trade unions to shape the recovery directly.

UCU Scotland official Mary Senior said: “This is a welcome announcement from the Scottish Government.

Staff and student protest over the crisis and threat to jobs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“UCU’s Dundee branch has been calling for such a taskforce to be established for some time now.

“It’s vital that there is meaningful involvement from campus trade unions in this group, and that it works at speed to save jobs and education, and to ensure that the university moves forward as a successful institution for the future.”

More from Politics

Fife SNP councillor David Alexander
EXCLUSIVE: Fife SNP accused of 'dirty tricks' in by-election
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife bids to ban public from trans row tribunal livestream
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit
26
dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
30
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
5
Dundee University scottish parliament
Dundee University crisis: Full list of key players at heart of recovery
8
Dundee University taskforce alan langlands
Dundee University government recovery taskforce to be led by former principal and V&A visionary
27
North East MSP Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood
Mairi Gougeon was seen as rising star in her party, appointed to government by Nicola Sturgeon in 2018 - two years after she was elected. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 contenders to replace Angus SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon revealed
2
More than 100 students, staff, and others gather on Campus Green at Dundee University over Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
16

Conversation