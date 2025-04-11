Kate Forbes urges students to accept Dundee University offers as investigators appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes urges students to accept Dundee University offers as investigators appointed

International professional services firm BDO will conduct the investigation, which is to be overseen by Dundonian Pamela Gillies.

By Alasdair Clark
Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes MSP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes says students should be “confident” in Dundee University’s future after a team of investigators were appointed to probe the financial crisis.

Audit firm BDO have been named as the team who will carry out the independent investigation – which is being overseen by former Glasgow Caledonian University principal Professor Pamela Gillies.

The probe is charged with identifying the causes of the university’s current position after interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill admitted governance errors had been made.

The deputy first minister says the appointment of BDO is an “important step” forward.

She is also urging students deciding which university to attend later this year to accept offers from Dundee University.

‘Students should accept Dundee University offers’

University of Dundee
An international audit firm has been appointed to carry out the probe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Ms Forbes said: “I want to be clear that students should accept their offers from the University and can be confident in its future.

“This is a great institution with a global reputation for research and innovation, and we are clear Dundee will continue to play a vital role in the economic, social and cultural life of the city and beyond.”

Questions have been raised about the financial controls that were in place and why the university’s ruling body were not aware of the looming crisis sooner.

Dundee University has committed to working with the independent investigation transparently.

Professor Pamela Gillies.

Investigators given ‘full access’

The Scottish Funding Council said an examination of the university’s management and governance will be among the work carried out.

The team conducting the probe will have “full access” to relevant documents and will meet with university management, trade unions, regulators and former members of staff.

Firm behind probe ‘experienced’ in management of universities in distress

Announcing the appointment of BDO, the SFC said the firm is “highly experienced” in financial management of universities in distress.

The team has also undertaken investigations on behalf of government, funders and regulators in the past, as well as handling the liquidation of Rangers and the administration of Inverness Caley Thistle, Dunfermline and Hearts.

They join a string of other figures involved in working out what went wrong at the university and how it can recover.

Jacqui Brasted, the SFC’s interim director of access, learning and outcomes, said it is “vital” the challenges at Dundee University are “investigated with rigour” so lessons can be learned.

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right) quizzed at Holyrood.

Professor O’Neill previously told The Courier that the institution’s financial reporting under the previous principal “wasn’t what it should have been”.

He said: “In terms of the management of our overall cash position, that’s one of the elements that wasn’t sufficiently scrutinised.”

And appearing before Holyrood’s education committee in March, the principal also refused to rule out potential criminality.

Recovery taskforce

The independent investigation will be carried out separately to the recovery taskforce which has been established to advise the university and government.

It will be chaired by former Dundee University principal Sir Alan Langlands.

Professor O’Neill has also appointed a separate team of advisers to provide guidance as he attempts to chart a path to recovery.

