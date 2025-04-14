More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year

More than 3,000 violent incidents have been recorded in Fife schools this year, more than any other local authority in Scotland.

Figures obtained by North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain reveal 3,076 incidents have been reported in the Kingdom’s school.

This is more than any other council area, with Glasgow, in second place, reporting 286 fewer cases.

Across Scotland over 24,000 violent incidents have been reported this school year.

The figure includes 581 incidents in Angus, 497 in Stirling, 467 in Perth and Kinross.

Dundee City has reported 225 incidents – the smallest number across Tayside and Fife.

Teachers in Fife previously told The Courier that violence had been “normalised”.

We revealed last month that five Glenrothes High School pupils had been suspended after a gang attack on three fellow youngsters.

Ms Chamberlain said the hit Netflix series Adolescence has put a spotlight on school violence, but she is concerned the Scottish Government’s action plan isn’t working.

She told The Courier: “It isn’t just a drama, it’s happening here and now in North East Fife too.

“Last summer, the Scottish Government published a new action plan. It aimed to make pupils and staff feel safe and supported.

‘Pupils shouldn’t be afraid to go to school’

“However, figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show there have been over 3,000 violent incidents reported in schools in Fife in the months since the action plan was revealed.

“Pupils shouldn’t be going to school afraid.

“Teachers deserve to know this government has their back. Ministers need to demonstrate that their plan is having an effect, but we also need investment in educational psychologists to help deal with the underlying causes of violence.”

Asked about the figures, Fife Council’s executive director of education Donald Macleod welcomed contributions to the many conversations happening across Fife and the commitment to keeping everyone safe at school.

He added: “The safety and wellbeing of all our staff and pupils is an absolute priority.

“We are fully committed to working with our school communities to ensure everyone feels safe, supported and has a positive experience in school.

“Violence and aggression are unacceptable in any workplace, including schools. Unfortunately, this is a national issue that is not unique to Fife.”

Mr Macleod said the local authority was working with NHS Fife and Police Scotland on a “wide range” of projects to tackle the issue.

This includes peer mediation programmes such as the Mentors in Violence Prevention programme

He added: “As part of our commitment to creating a safe, supportive and confident environment we have also improved incident recording processes, reviewed our approach to pupil behaviour management policies and we are also seeking to increase support for pupils with additional needs.”