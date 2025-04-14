More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year

The figures come despite a new action plan intended to tackle violence in schools.

By Alasdair Clark
Fife had the most recorded incidents of any local authority in Scotland. Image: PA
More than 3,000 violent incidents have been recorded in Fife schools this year, more than any other local authority in Scotland.

Figures obtained by North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain reveal 3,076 incidents have been reported in the Kingdom’s school.

This is more than any other council area, with Glasgow, in second place, reporting 286 fewer cases.

Across Scotland over 24,000 violent incidents have been reported this school year.

The figure includes 581 incidents in Angus, 497 in Stirling, 467 in Perth and Kinross.

Dundee City has reported 225 incidents – the smallest number across Tayside and Fife.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Teachers in Fife previously told The Courier that violence had been “normalised”.

We revealed last month that five Glenrothes High School pupils had been suspended after a gang attack on three fellow youngsters.

Ms Chamberlain said the hit Netflix series Adolescence has put a spotlight on school violence, but she is concerned the Scottish Government’s action plan isn’t working.

She told The Courier: “It isn’t just a drama, it’s happening here and now in North East Fife too.

“Last summer, the Scottish Government published a new action plan. It aimed to make pupils and staff feel safe and supported.

‘Pupils shouldn’t be afraid to go to school’

“However, figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show there have been over 3,000 violent incidents reported in schools in Fife in the months since the action plan was revealed.

“Pupils shouldn’t be going to school afraid.

“Teachers deserve to know this government has their back. Ministers need to demonstrate that their plan is having an effect, but we also need investment in educational psychologists to help deal with the underlying causes of violence.”

Asked about the figures, Fife Council’s executive director of education Donald Macleod welcomed contributions to the many conversations happening across Fife and the commitment to keeping everyone safe at school.

Fife Council say school safety is a priority. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “The safety and wellbeing of all our staff and pupils is an absolute priority.

“We are fully committed to working with our school communities to ensure everyone feels safe, supported and has a positive experience in school.

“Violence and aggression are unacceptable in any workplace, including schools. Unfortunately, this is a national issue that is not unique to Fife.”

Mr Macleod said the local authority was working with NHS Fife and Police Scotland on a “wide range” of projects to tackle the issue.

This includes peer mediation programmes such as the Mentors in Violence Prevention programme

He added: “As part of our commitment to creating a safe, supportive and confident environment we have also improved incident recording processes, reviewed our approach to pupil behaviour management policies and we are also seeking to increase support for pupils with additional needs.”

Conversation