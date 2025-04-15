SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth announced the full list during a visit to the university's drug discovery and medical research units.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth visited under-threat Dundee University today as the full membership of the government’s recovery taskforce is unveiled.

Ms Gilruth was at the university’s school of life sciences, where she heard about cutting-edge research which contributed to new treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s.

Meeting interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill, Ms Gilruth said the government is determined to support the university as it attempts to recover from a £35 million deficit.

A package of £22 million has already been provided. Appearing before a Holyrood committee last month, the university’s acting chair said that without the cash it would have run out of money by June.

It comes as the government confirmed the full membership of its recovery taskforce – which is being chaired by former principal Sir Alan Langlands.

Dundee University
Dundee University is tackling a £35 million deficit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The group is charged with advising on the future success of the university.

Fifteen different organisations and groups will be represented. Beyond the Scottish Government and Sir Alan, the remaining groups are:

  • Universities Scotland
  • Abertay University
  • University of St Andrews
  • Dundee and Angus College
  • Trade Union representation
  • Students’ Union representation
  • Tay Cities Regional Economic Partnership
  • Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
  • Scottish Enterprise
  • Skills Development Scotland
  • NHS Education for Scotland
  • Business representation
  • Alumni representation

Ms Gilruth said it was “inspiring” to hear about the world-leading work undertaken at the university’s life sciences school.

The Glenrothes and Mid Fife MSP said: “This is vitally important research which underlines the strength of academic excellence and innovation in Scotland

“This work and research also has a major impact on inward investment for the area and the Scottish Government is clear it should be a vital component of our knowledge economy for the coming generations.”

‘Cutting edge’

She added: “We know that this unit and the wider life sciences school at Dundee attracts students, researchers and cutting-edge companies from across the globe to the city.

Professor O’Neill said he was “delighted” to welcome the cabinet secretary.

He added: “We will continue to work with the government and the Scottish Funding Council towards a secure and successful future for the university, and we will also engage fully with the advisory taskforce regarding our wider impact on Dundee, the Tay Cities region and beyond.”

More from Politics

Dundee University taskforce
What will Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by former principal do?
17
Fife had the most recorded incidents of any local authority in Scotland. Image: PA
More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year
5
Neale Hanvey MP
Ex-Kirkcaldy MP who supported nurse suing NHS Fife recalls first chat about trans row…
Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes urges students to accept Dundee University offers as investigators appointed
10
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has resigned from Angus Council's SNP administration. Image: Supplied
Angus Council deputy leader quits as SNP administration plunged into fresh turmoil
8
Fife SNP councillor David Alexander
EXCLUSIVE: Fife SNP accused of 'dirty tricks' in by-election
3
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife bids to ban public from trans row tribunal livestream
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Iain Gillespie boasted Dundee University was ‘blooming’ in leaked accounts showing £12m deficit
33
dundee university rector
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University quizzed about 'fraud' and 'unusual transactions' two months before crisis
30
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Dunfermline family consider move to USA after son, 6, denied free life-prolonging drug
6

Conversation