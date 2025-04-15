SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth visited under-threat Dundee University today as the full membership of the government’s recovery taskforce is unveiled.

Ms Gilruth was at the university’s school of life sciences, where she heard about cutting-edge research which contributed to new treatments for conditions like Parkinson’s.

Meeting interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill, Ms Gilruth said the government is determined to support the university as it attempts to recover from a £35 million deficit.

A package of £22 million has already been provided. Appearing before a Holyrood committee last month, the university’s acting chair said that without the cash it would have run out of money by June.

It comes as the government confirmed the full membership of its recovery taskforce – which is being chaired by former principal Sir Alan Langlands.

The group is charged with advising on the future success of the university.

Fifteen different organisations and groups will be represented. Beyond the Scottish Government and Sir Alan, the remaining groups are:

Universities Scotland

Abertay University

University of St Andrews

Dundee and Angus College

Trade Union representation

Students’ Union representation

Tay Cities Regional Economic Partnership

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Scottish Enterprise

Skills Development Scotland

NHS Education for Scotland

Business representation

Alumni representation

Ms Gilruth said it was “inspiring” to hear about the world-leading work undertaken at the university’s life sciences school.

The Glenrothes and Mid Fife MSP said: “This is vitally important research which underlines the strength of academic excellence and innovation in Scotland

“This work and research also has a major impact on inward investment for the area and the Scottish Government is clear it should be a vital component of our knowledge economy for the coming generations.”

‘Cutting edge’

She added: “We know that this unit and the wider life sciences school at Dundee attracts students, researchers and cutting-edge companies from across the globe to the city.

Professor O’Neill said he was “delighted” to welcome the cabinet secretary.

He added: “We will continue to work with the government and the Scottish Funding Council towards a secure and successful future for the university, and we will also engage fully with the advisory taskforce regarding our wider impact on Dundee, the Tay Cities region and beyond.”