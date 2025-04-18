Fife communities ‘suffering’ after weeks of disorder and deliberate fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Fife communities ‘suffering’ after weeks of disorder and deliberate fires

What are the authorities doing to tackle violence and antisocial behaviour after a spate of alarming incidents?

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Fife fires Lochgelly
Hundreds of deliberate fires have been reported in recent weeks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Weeks of disorder in Fife – including hundreds of deliberate fires and a vicious gang attack – are prompting calls for authorities to “wake-up” and tackle antisocial behaviour.

In the school holidays, four teenagers in Kinghorn were hospitalised with stab wounds, a broken arm and a broken nose after being mobbed by a gang of 20 to 30 youths on April 10.

And across the Kingdom, the fire brigade highlighted the impact of hundreds of deliberate blazes in recent weeks.

Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker
Richard Baker MP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

As trouble appears to flare, Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker wants more done to tackle antisocial behaviour he says has worsened over years.

He fears a “disturbing” TikTok trend fuelled the spate of deliberate fires.

Fife has also been an outlier in terms of violence in schools.

Since the start of the year more than 3,000 incidents of violence have been reporter – more than any other local authority in Scotland.

The Labour MP told The Courier: “In addition to fires, violent incidents in schools are unacceptably high, anti-social behaviour around bus stations is being reported constantly, and recent incidents involving knives and teenage gangs – such as in Kinghorn, and pre-teens in Methil – are appalling.

‘Most people know something is going wrong here’

“The great majority of children are well behaved, but most people know something is going wrong here and that has to be a serious wake-up call for those in authority.”

Mr Baker says he hopes the UK Government’s Safer Phones bill will result in under-16s having more restricted access to social apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

“But the Scottish Government also needs to step up to the plate and take responsibility for what’s happening here under its watch,” he added.

“In addition to listening to experts – in education, social work, health and justice – and properly resourcing frontline services, they need to take a long hard look at their own initiatives.”

Young Scots enjoy free bus travel – but is it making the problem worse? Image: Supplied.

He highlighted the free bus pass scheme in particular, saying that while it has benefits the rules around its use need “tightened”.

“There are concerns that gangs are using passes to congregate wherever they like, and bus drivers are taking dog’s abuse,” he says.

“What I do know is discussions on this, and much besides, need to start now, because our communities are suffering.”

So what are the council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government doing to tackle the causes of the behaviour – which often leaves communities fearful?

What is being done to tackle disorder?

Joan Lamie, service manager for safer communities said the council would work with police to support patrols where they are needed.

She: “Anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities. We want our towns and villages to be safe places where people can go about their lives without fear.”

Asked about the cases in Fife, the Scottish Government pointed to its £6 million investment in a violence prevention framework that launched in 2023.

A spokesman added: “Through our Cashback for Communities initiative, we have also provided £130 million since 2008 to support young people who are most at risk at being involved in violence, antisocial behaviour or crime.”

Jimmy Paul, head of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, said: “While we know the overwhelming majority of young people do not get involved in violence, we are seeing that some do and sometimes with devastating consequences.

“We also recognise the effect this has on communities – impacting too many lives and bringing real fear and concern.”

Mr Paul it was important to understand the root causes of violence to achieve long-term prevention.

He added: “The research shows targeted interventions are effective, but we all have a role – it’s about working with partners, with organisations and communities to develop solutions to violence and to build interventions that work to create safer communities.”

Vote in our poll

 

More from Politics

Locals raise a toast at the recently re-opened Tayview Bar in Newburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Newburgh rail station would be 'game-changer' for town as campaign gains momentum
Fife College principal
EXCLUSIVE: Fife College sounds alarm over 'significant' funding challenges
Health boards are being told to update their guidance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Equalities watchdog will pursue NHS Fife if gender guidance doesn't change
Sir Alan Langlands is a former principal of Dundee University and will now chair a recovery taskforce.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University taskforce leader Sir Alan Langlands says institution will recover
4
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has emerged as a shock contender for council leader in a coup to topple the SNP from power in Angus. Image: Supplied
'No confidence' move launched in bid to topple Angus Council SNP from power
7
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife told to 'admit defeat' in Sandie Peggie tribunal after landmark Supreme Court…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Pope/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14944679q) Supporters from Sex Matters and For Women Scotland hold signs outside the court in line with their opinions. Women's Rights supporters protest outside the 'What Is A Woman' trial at the Supreme Court in London. Protesters say that gender is determined at birth and cannot be changed by choice and the application of a certificate Womens Rights Supporters Protest Outside the Supreme Court In London, England, Uk - 26 Nov 2024
UK Supreme Court rules legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex
Jenny Gilruth visited Dundee University on Tuesday. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership
22
Dundee University taskforce
What will Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by former principal do?
18
Fife had the most recorded incidents of any local authority in Scotland. Image: PA
More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year
6

Conversation