Fife communities ‘suffering’ after weeks of disorder and deliberate fires

Weeks of disorder in Fife – including hundreds of deliberate fires and a vicious gang attack – are prompting calls for authorities to “wake-up” and tackle antisocial behaviour.

In the school holidays, four teenagers in Kinghorn were hospitalised with stab wounds, a broken arm and a broken nose after being mobbed by a gang of 20 to 30 youths on April 10.

And across the Kingdom, the fire brigade highlighted the impact of hundreds of deliberate blazes in recent weeks.

As trouble appears to flare, Glenrothes and Mid Fife MP Richard Baker wants more done to tackle antisocial behaviour he says has worsened over years.

He fears a “disturbing” TikTok trend fuelled the spate of deliberate fires.

Fife has also been an outlier in terms of violence in schools.

Since the start of the year more than 3,000 incidents of violence have been reporter – more than any other local authority in Scotland.

The Labour MP told The Courier: “In addition to fires, violent incidents in schools are unacceptably high, anti-social behaviour around bus stations is being reported constantly, and recent incidents involving knives and teenage gangs – such as in Kinghorn, and pre-teens in Methil – are appalling.

‘Most people know something is going wrong here’

“The great majority of children are well behaved, but most people know something is going wrong here and that has to be a serious wake-up call for those in authority.”

Mr Baker says he hopes the UK Government’s Safer Phones bill will result in under-16s having more restricted access to social apps like TikTok and Snapchat.

“But the Scottish Government also needs to step up to the plate and take responsibility for what’s happening here under its watch,” he added.

“In addition to listening to experts – in education, social work, health and justice – and properly resourcing frontline services, they need to take a long hard look at their own initiatives.”

He highlighted the free bus pass scheme in particular, saying that while it has benefits the rules around its use need “tightened”.

“There are concerns that gangs are using passes to congregate wherever they like, and bus drivers are taking dog’s abuse,” he says.

“What I do know is discussions on this, and much besides, need to start now, because our communities are suffering.”

So what are the council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government doing to tackle the causes of the behaviour – which often leaves communities fearful?

What is being done to tackle disorder?

Joan Lamie, service manager for safer communities said the council would work with police to support patrols where they are needed.

She: “Anti-social behaviour of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities. We want our towns and villages to be safe places where people can go about their lives without fear.”

Asked about the cases in Fife, the Scottish Government pointed to its £6 million investment in a violence prevention framework that launched in 2023.

A spokesman added: “Through our Cashback for Communities initiative, we have also provided £130 million since 2008 to support young people who are most at risk at being involved in violence, antisocial behaviour or crime.”

Jimmy Paul, head of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, said: “While we know the overwhelming majority of young people do not get involved in violence, we are seeing that some do and sometimes with devastating consequences.

“We also recognise the effect this has on communities – impacting too many lives and bringing real fear and concern.”

Mr Paul it was important to understand the root causes of violence to achieve long-term prevention.

He added: “The research shows targeted interventions are effective, but we all have a role – it’s about working with partners, with organisations and communities to develop solutions to violence and to build interventions that work to create safer communities.”

