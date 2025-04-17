EXCLUSIVE: Fife College sounds alarm over ‘significant’ funding challenges

Fife College’s principal warns a real-terms cut in its budget next year will have a “significant” impact on students and staff.

In a letter to local politicians obtained by The Courier, principal Jim Metcalfe sets out his concern at the funding announced for the sector.

He describes the potential impact as being “significant” and “widely felt”.

Fife College’s budget is set to increase by just 1% year-on-year, well below inflation.

College budgets slashed

Colleges Scotland, the sector umbrella body, described the wider funding settlement announced last week as a “real-terms cut”.

Only eight colleges in Scotland saw their budget increase against inflation. Fife College received one of the lowest funding increases.

Setting out the potential impact, Mr Metcalfe warned: “We at Fife College have been informed that this new funding model could potentially have negative consequences for our students and colleagues, and college education in Fife communities more generally.

“It proposes a reallocation of funding away from some college regions to others, apparently to reduce in-year funding challenges.”

It’s feared the new funding model being introduced could see some college budgets reduced by as much as 5.6%. Other will see an increase of over 4%.

The principal added: “Although we have only been briefed on this in outline and over the last few weeks, the impact of what is being discussed could be significant and widely felt.

Fife College working with funding body ‘intensively’

“We’re working with the [Scottish Funding Council] intensively to try and resolve this in a more rational and collaborative way.

“We have more meetings with senior colleagues in the funding council in the coming days.

“We have kept the Scottish Government closely informed and will continue to do so.”

Appointed in 2023, Mr Metcalfe said “difficult decisions” would have to be taken due to cuts across the sector by the SNP government.

“We are facing fundamental cuts to the funding that underpins the provision of skill in Scotland,” he said.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie said the news is worrying.

He told The Courier: “Fife College is a critical part of the future economic prosperity for the whole of the Kingdom.

“The UK Labour government has already made huge strides in better working between Colleges and business sector to improve opportunities for young people.

“After 18 years of failure, it is critical the SNP start to do the same for people in Fife and I hope future discussions are positive and ensure Fife College can provide the skills needed in the future.”

A spokesman for the college said: “Fife College is working intensively with the Scottish Funding Council and Scottish Government to secure a sustainable future for skills education in Fife.”

Dr Graeme Jackson, interim CEO of Colleges Scotland says funding for the sector has dropped 17% since 2021.

He argues more investment is “badly needed” to provide students with the rights skills to help grow the economy.

“Colleges also have a major and under recognised role in alleviating and preventing poverty, so it is critical that the overall funding picture starts to improve, and soon.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Funding Council said the changes to the funding distribution were in response to requests from the sector for greater transparency.

He said: “Our approach has received support from many colleges across the sector.

“For those colleges that would see a reduction as a result of these changes, we have mitigated the impact for 2025-26 to allow them time to adjust to this more equitable distribution.

“Taking into account the overall increase in the college teaching budget, all colleges, including Fife College, will see an increase to their funding compared to last year.”