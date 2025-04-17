EXCLUSIVE: Fife College sounds alarm over ‘significant’ funding challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Fife College sounds alarm over ‘significant’ funding challenges

The college expressed concern for students and staff in a letter obtained by The Courier.

In summary:

 

 

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Fife College principal
Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Fife College’s principal warns a real-terms cut in its budget next year will have a “significant” impact on students and staff.

In a letter to local politicians obtained by The Courier, principal Jim Metcalfe sets out his concern at the funding announced for the sector.

He describes the potential impact as being “significant” and “widely felt”.

Fife College’s budget is set to increase by just 1% year-on-year, well below inflation.

The college could face “significant” challenges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

College budgets slashed

Colleges Scotland, the sector umbrella body, described the wider funding settlement announced last week as a “real-terms cut”.

Only eight colleges in Scotland saw their budget increase against inflation. Fife College received one of the lowest funding increases.

Setting out the potential impact, Mr Metcalfe warned: “We at Fife College have been informed that this new funding model could potentially have negative consequences for our students and colleagues, and college education in Fife communities more generally.

“It proposes a reallocation of funding away from some college regions to others, apparently to reduce in-year funding challenges.”

It’s feared the new funding model being introduced could see some college budgets reduced by as much as 5.6%. Other will see an increase of over 4%.

The principal added: “Although we have only been briefed on this in outline and over the last few weeks, the impact of what is being discussed could be significant and widely felt.

Fife College working with funding body ‘intensively’

“We’re working with the [Scottish Funding Council] intensively to try and resolve this in a more rational and collaborative way.

“We have more meetings with senior colleagues in the funding council in the coming days.

“We have kept the Scottish Government closely informed and will continue to do so.”

Appointed in 2023, Mr Metcalfe said “difficult decisions” would have to be taken due to cuts across the sector by the SNP government.

“We are facing fundamental cuts to the funding that underpins the provision of skill in Scotland,” he said.

Dunfermline and Dollar Fife MP Graeme Downie.
Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie said the news is worrying.

He told The Courier: “Fife College is a critical part of the future economic prosperity for the whole of the Kingdom.

“The UK Labour government has already made huge strides in better working between Colleges and business sector to improve opportunities for young people.

“After 18 years of failure, it is critical the SNP start to do the same for people in Fife and I hope future discussions are positive and ensure Fife College can provide the skills needed in the future.”

Jim Metcalfe revealed the concern in a letter to local politicians.

A spokesman for the college said: “Fife College is working intensively with the Scottish Funding Council and Scottish Government to secure a sustainable future for skills education in Fife.”

Dr Graeme Jackson, interim CEO of Colleges Scotland says funding for the sector has dropped 17% since 2021.

He argues more investment is “badly needed” to provide students with the rights skills to help grow the economy.

“Colleges also have a major and under recognised role in alleviating and preventing poverty, so it is critical that the overall funding picture starts to improve, and soon.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Funding Council said the changes to the funding distribution were in response to requests from the sector for greater transparency.

He said: “Our approach has received support from many colleges across the sector.

“For those colleges that would see a reduction as a result of these changes, we have mitigated the impact for 2025-26 to allow them time to adjust to this more equitable distribution.

“Taking into account the overall increase in the college teaching budget, all colleges, including Fife College, will see an increase to their funding compared to last year.”

 

More from Politics

Health boards are being told to update their guidance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Equalities watchdog will pursue NHS Fife if gender guidance doesn't change
Sir Alan Langlands is a former principal of Dundee University and will now chair a recovery taskforce.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University taskforce leader Sir Alan Langlands says institution will recover
3
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has emerged as a shock contender for council leader in a coup to topple the SNP from power in Angus. Image: Supplied
'No confidence' move launched in bid to topple Angus Council SNP from power
7
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife told to 'admit defeat' in Sandie Peggie tribunal after landmark Supreme Court…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Pope/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (14944679q) Supporters from Sex Matters and For Women Scotland hold signs outside the court in line with their opinions. Women's Rights supporters protest outside the 'What Is A Woman' trial at the Supreme Court in London. Protesters say that gender is determined at birth and cannot be changed by choice and the application of a certificate Womens Rights Supporters Protest Outside the Supreme Court In London, England, Uk - 26 Nov 2024
UK Supreme Court rules legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex
Jenny Gilruth visited Dundee University on Tuesday. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
SNP education chief unveils Dundee University taskforce membership
22
Dundee University taskforce
What will Dundee University recovery taskforce chaired by former principal do?
18
Fife had the most recorded incidents of any local authority in Scotland. Image: PA
More than 3,000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year
6
Neale Hanvey MP
Ex-Kirkcaldy MP who supported nurse suing NHS Fife recalls first chat about trans row…
Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes urges students to accept Dundee University offers as investigators appointed
10

Conversation