JK Rowling clashes with Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman over transgender activist’s X-rated city tirade at author

The author slammed foul-mouthed attacks on her from an activist, and claimed Ms Chapman  - a Green MSP - is an “enthusiastic anti-women legislator’.

By Andy Philip
Transgender rights activist Sophie Molly makes a speech during a protest rally in Dundee after the Supreme Court ruling on biological women in equalities law. Image: From X
Author JK Rowling hit back at transgender activist who called her a “heinous creepy old b***h” at a Dundee protest – before taking aim at city university rector Maggie Chapman.

Ms Chapman was in the crowd in Slessor Gardens on Saturday when activist Sophie Molly made a speech protesting last week’s Supreme Court ruling that women are defined by their biological sex in equalities law.

Sophie Molly, who identifies as a woman, told the rally that JK Rowling can “never stop me from peeing” in female toilets.

The speech continued with expletive-ridden comments including the Harry Potter author being a “heinous creepy old b***h”.

The Scottish Greens de-selected Sophie Molly as their general election candidate for Gordon and Buchan after commenting JK Rowling is a “torn faced cow”. Image: Supplied.

Ms Rowling responded on social media, also criticising Ms Chapman.

She wrote: “So vulnerable. So oppressed. So determined to break the law by continuing to invade women’s spaces. And being cheered on by Maggie Chapman MSP of the Scottish Greens, who is one of our most enthusiastic anti-women legislators.”

Ms Chapman is seen on a video on social media behind the protestor, appearing to speak to other members of the nearby crowd while the speech is being made.

Sophie Molly was dropped as the Green party’s candidate in Gordon and Buchan last year for calling Ms Rowling a “torn faced cow”.

The activist also claimed to have taken part in a “peaceful toilet protest” with Aberdeen Trans Action at the weekend.

Maggie Chapman condemns ‘anti-trans hatred’

Today Ms Chapman told The Courier she is proud of her party’s record of standing up for trans rights and against the “millionaire-bankrolled” campaign against them.

“The money which has been poured into anti-trans hatred could have been far better spent on work that advances women’s rights, such as supporting safe abortions,” she said.

Maggie Chapman MSP was recently elected rector of Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.

“The money used for the Supreme Court case alone could have paid for all the work Abortion Support Network has done this year.

“No women are safer as a result of last week’s ruling. There are already reports of gender non-conforming women being harassed and questioned when using toilets.

“The ruling has also unleashed a wave of prejudice and hostility, much of it coming from followers and supporters of JK Rowling.

“My Twitter mentions, for example, have been full of horrible and hateful comments because of my known support for trans rights. But this a mere fraction of what trans people have had to endure.”

JK Rowling has been outspoken in the frequently poisonous debate about trans rights and women’s rights.

Supreme Court judgement

Judges at the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled on April 16 that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

The ruling quickly led to calls to stop male-born transgender women competing in women’s sports and restricting transgender access to female spaces such as workplace changing rooms.

A nurse is currently arguing her case in an employment tribunal against NHS Fife. Sandie Peggie was suspended after an altercation with a transgender doctor, Beth Upton, who was using a female changing room.

Conversation