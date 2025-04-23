Voters in Glenrothes Central and Thornton will choose between five candidates on Thursday in a Fife by-election called after the death of veteran SNP politician Ross Vettraino.

But who are they and what do they stand for?

We spoke to each of them to help you make up your minds before polling stations open at 7am.

Maciej Dokurno – Scottish Labour

Labour hopeful Maciej Dokurno hopes he can pull off an upset.

And having previously worked for Fife Council for 19 years, he says this experience will help him to “get stuff done”.

Mr Dokurno says he fell in love with Glenrothes in 1994 after visiting his uncle. He then decided to move here from his native Poland in 2003.

Asked what his main pledges were to locals, Mr Dokurno lists tackling anti-social behaviour – including the use of illegal dirt bikes – and increasing the number of employment and educational opportunities for young people.

Mr Dokurno also says wants to focus on improving access to health services and tackling the housing crisis.

He added: “Being a councillor is about representing local people, it’s about advocating for the community and spending time talking to people and finding solutions. That’s what I’m determined to do.”

Lynda Holton – SNP

SNP candidate Lynda Holton wants to convince Glenrothes voters to stick with her party after a Labour upset in the town at the general election.

Ms Holton grew up in Glenrothes and has worked for SNP politicians, including former local MP Peter Grant, since 2012.

She says this experience – which includes helping constituents deal with problems – would help her support locals.

Asked about her priorities, Ms Holton says a particular focus is protecting local services like early education and childcare. She also raised anti-social behaviour as a particular issue raised by locals as she campaigns.

“I want to be able to help improve the community – the community I grew up in,” Ms Holton said.

“My extensive experience of handling resident’s enquiries would make a very experienced councillor. I show up – I’ve already attended the meetings of all three community councils in the area.

“I will be an available and accessible councillor. I am not making empty promises on things that are outwith the remit of a councillor.”

Fiona Leslie – Scottish Conservatives

Care home volunteer Fiona Leslie told The Courier she is proud to be standing in the by-election.

Asked why she had chosen to put herself forward, Ms Leslie said: “As a care home volunteer, helping people has always been at the heart of what I do.

“That’s why I’m standing—to be a local champion for this community.”

Ms Leslie raised three areas she would focus on if elected, explaining: “If elected, I’ll fight to fix our pothole-ridden roads, push for more community police officers on our streets, and take urgent action on the housing crisis.

“For too long, the SNP at Holyrood have let our community down. We need common-sense solutions—and that’s what I’ll bring.

“Local people deserve a councillor who listens, works hard, and gets things done.”

Ed Scotcher – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate Ed Scotcher wants to attract voters who feel let down by the SNP and Labour.

With a background in technology, he says he had never planned to become a politician.

“I’ve always been a big believer in getting out there,” he said.

“I feel ambitious about helping other people by standing up for them.”

Asked to explain what set him apart, the council hopeful said he would prioritise listening to what locals want.

He says key issues raised with him are access to healthcare, including dentists, as well as anti-social behaviour.

“We’ve heard mainly about the Glenrothes bus station,” he added.

“One of the things we want to prioritise is working with the police to tackle the anti-social behaviour.”

Ian Smith – Reform UK

Ian Smith says he first came across Nigel Farage watching ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

He decided Mr Farage was the “type of chap you could go for a pint with” and joined up.

Like other candidates, Mr Smith says he was wants to focus on tackling anti-social behaviour as well as fixing the town’s “pothole crisis”.

The Reform candidate says he will push Fife Council to end “wasteful spending on Net Zero schemes” and instead focus on essential local services.

Mr Smith said one of his main reasons for standing was to “punish” the “wet” Tories after what he deemed to be years of failure.

“We should have been able to wrestle our autonomy back from Europe,” Mr Smith said.

“For the 14 years the Tories were in power, they didn’t.”