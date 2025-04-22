Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman told by top lawyers to apologise for Supreme Court ‘attack’

Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman has been told to apologise for accusing the Supreme Court of bigotry after its ruling on the definition of a “biological woman”.

Ms Chapman, who is a North East Green MSP, is also facing calls to resign from Holyrood’s equalities committee after she condemned the court.

The backlash follows her comments made at a protest in Aberdeen, where she said: “We say ‘not in our name’ to the bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court and from so many other institutions in our society.

“Not in our name, never in our name.”

The Supreme Court ruled last week that for the purposes of equalities law, a “woman” refers to someone’s biological sex – even if they have legally changed their gender.

‘Dismay’ over MSP’s comments

The Faculty of Advocates today told Ms Chapman to apologise and consider her position on the equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.

Dean of faculty Roddy Dunlop KC wrote to Ms Chapman and SNP MSP Karen Adam, the committee convener.

Mr Dunlop wrote: “It was with considerable concern and dismay that we read reports of Ms Chapman MSP addressing a public gathering in the wake of the recent ruling.

“These are appalling comments to come from any elected politician. They are all the worse when they come from someone who holds the post of deputy convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee.

“For Ms Chapman to claim that they were swayed by ‘bigotry, prejudice and hatred’ is outrageous.”

Mr Dunlop called on the Green MSP to “reflect on her words” and issue a “fulsome and swift apology”.

He also argued her comments are not compatible with her role as a member or deputy convener of the committee.

The top lawyer added: “Faculty very much regrets having to write this letter.

“However, Ms Chapman’s words have left it with no choice. Her behaviour in this instance is utterly beyond the pale.”

Asked about the letter, Ms Chapman told reporters: “I will of course read and consider the faculty’s letter, but the Supreme Court’s ruling is already having a real world impact on the lives of trans people and their loved ones.

‘I am not going to stop representing trans constituents’

“It is already being used as a launchpad for a new and aggressive wave of attacks on trans people and their right to live freely as who they are.

“MSPs are elected to represent people. I am not going to stop representing the views of my trans constituents or standing up for their rights.”

The row comes after Harry Potter author JK Rowling clashed with the newly elected rector of Dundee University.

Ms Chapman was in the crowd in Slessor Gardens on Saturday when activist Sophie Molly described Ms Rowling as a “heinous creepy old b***h”.

Sophie Molly, who identifies as a woman, told the rally that JK Rowling can “never stop me from peeing” in female toilets.