Concern Maggie Chapman controversy could hit Dundee University’s reputation

The university's rector-elect faced criticism for comments she made in response to a Supreme Court ruling on the meaning of biological sex.

Maggie Chapman will take up the post in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Insiders fear Dundee University’s rector-elect Maggie Chapman could hit the institution’s reputation as she comes under fire for branding the UK’s Supreme Court as “bigoted”.

The Faculty of Advocates, which is the independent body representing senior lawyers in Scotland, protested Ms Chapman’s condemnation of a ruling on the definition of a “biological woman”.

In an earlier speech, Ms Chapman claimed: “We say ‘not in our name’ to the bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court and from so many other institutions in our society.”

She was also separately caught up in a backlash at an activist’s expletive-ridden speech attacking the author JK Rowling for being a “heinous b***h”.

Ms Chapman was in the crowd applauding during that rally in Slessor Gardens on Saturday.

The MSP has resisted calls to apologise for her court comments, saying she would “not stop representing the views of my trans constituents or standing up for their rights”.

Following the backlash several Dundee University insiders contacted The Courier to share their concern.

The North East Scottish Green MSP was elected by students. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

One source said: “The university is at risk of being caught up in controversy right when we need it least. There’s concern that when she becomes rector people will think she is speaking for the institution.

“When senior lawyers say her comments threaten to the rule of law then what does that mean for our law school?”

A second insider said it could do further damage to the troubled university’s reputation as it attempts to recover from a £35 million financial crisis.

The North East Scottish Green MSP – who was elected by students of the university – will be officially installed as rector in August.

Just over 1,300 students took part in the election out of a student population of around 17,000.

‘Last thing Dundee University needs’

It is rare for sitting MSPs and other elected politicians to take up rector positions where their political activity might have an impact on their role as a representative and figure head of the university.

Ms Chapman has also been rector at Aberdeen University.

Scottish Conservative shadow equalities minister Tess White MSP said it was “no surprise” to hear criticism of the recent comments.

She told The Courier: “It isn’t the first time she has made comments that show an error of judgement and any further such incidents occurring when she becomes rector is the last thing Dundee University needs.

“Those at the university will rightly expect their new rector to focus on promoting their struggling institution, rather than prioritising her views on fringe issues.”

‘My commitment to equality is no secret’

Maggie Chapman MSP said: “My commitment to equality is no secret, and the court’s ruling will affect Dundee University staff and students.

“I was elected to represent people. I will continue to represent the views of my constituents, including trans and non-binary people, some of whom work at or attend Dundee University.”

Tánaiste Custance, a Dundee student who nominated Ms Chapman to become rector, said it was “fantastic” the university would have a rector committed to equalities

He added: “Maggie convincingly won election as rector on the strength of her character and commitment to students.

“Given the divisive, ill-informed and frankly transphobic nature of some of our political and media culture, it shows the fundamentally good values and judgement of students to have elected a staunch feminist and trans ally as rector.”

Conversation