Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has been hit with sanctions by Russia and banned from entering the country over his outspoken support for Ukraine.

The SNP politician – a longtime critic of Russian premier Vladimir Putin – has been slapped with sanctions by the country’s foreign ministry.

He is among 21 UK politicians added to Russia’s so-called “stop list”.

The foreign affairs ministry says it is in retaliation for what it describes as “hysterical statements”.

‘Stop list’

In a press statement, which makes wild claims about Ukraine being run by “neo-Nazis”, the ministry said: “In response to London’s ongoing confrontational course, which includes efforts to demonize our country, actively fabricating anti-Russian narratives in order to reduce Moscow’s influence on the international stage, and further pumping weapons into the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, a decision has been made to include a number of members of the UK parliament on the Russian ‘stop list’.”

The UK has allied itself with Ukraine following the illegal invasion in 2022, providing aid and weaponry.

Russian sanctions a ‘source of comfort’

Speaking after he discovered Russia’s retaliatory sanctions, Mr Gethins The Courier: “No one should be under any illusion about Vladimir Putin’s administration.

“It is one that has caused death and destruction to its own citizens and to that of its neighbours.

“This is not a regime that believes in the dignity of human life, human rights for its own citizens or respects its neighbours.

“I will take it as a source of comfort that such a despicable regime has sought to sanction me.”

The Russian foreign ministry also claimed statements by the politicians “undermine the foundations of bilateral cooperation”.

Mr Gethins recently visited the war-hit country, spending the night in a bomb shelter.

The MP is respected as an international relations expert. He previously worked at St Andrews University as a professor of the subject.

Aa number of other Scottish politicians were sanctioned, including Labour MP’s Blair McDougall and Johanna Baxter.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael was also included on the list.