EXCLUSIVE: Full timeline for Dundee University crisis probe revealed

Investigator Pamela Gillies says forensic investigators are undertaking an extensive and detailed analysis of documents dating back to August 2021.

Dundee University taskforce
Dundee university is in a financial crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Alasdair Clark

A timeline for the probe into the crisis at Dundee University has been unveiled by the lead investigator.

Professor Pamela Gillies, the chair of the independent investigation, intends to publish a formal report by June 19.

Prof Gillies has also asked Holyrood’s education committee to pause any further evidence sessions until her work is complete.

It had been due to hear from former principal Iain Gillespie and others in the coming weeks.

The investigation headed by Ms Gillies will examine whether the struggling institutions finances were mismanaged and whether senior leaders attempted to hide the scale of the crisis.

Professor Pamela Gillies.

While no criminality has been identified, Prof O’Neill told parliament it could not be ruled out.

In a letter to politicians, Ms Gillies says she is confident the “challenging” timetable can be met.

She said the forensic investigators are undertaking an extensive and detailed analysis of documents dating back to August 2021.

Ms Gillies added: “This analysis will provide the substantive evidence base upon which probing questions of key individual members of staff and Court, past and present, will be prepared covering all aspects of the terms of reference.

“In depth interviews will then be undertaken covering leadership and cultural issues as well as management, communication and governance matters.”

The full timeline

April 10: International audit firm BDO appointed as investigation team.

April 11: Pamela Gillies visits Dundee University to meet liaison member.

April 14: Pamela Gillies and BDO investigators meet to begin process of launching the investigation and compiling documents with the support of university staff.

April 15-16: BDO investigator meets interim director of finance Helen Simpson.

April 15 – May 16: Detailed analysis of documents including financial reporting, management, communication and governance oversight.

May 1: Staff and student “townhall” meeting.

May 19-26: Live interviews.

May 27-June 14: Preparation of the report.

June 16: Report available to Scottish Funding Council, Scottish Government and university court.

June 19: Report published.

North East MSP Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

North East MSP Maurice Golden welcomed the announcement.

He said: “I really hope the conclusion will give staff and students a better steer on their own future and the institution’s.

“Even the fact this timetable exists suggests that the process is working.

“At the moment, people are asking for accountability and transparency.

“The education committee sessions were a useful means to kick-start scrutiny of what went wrong at the university.

“So I look forward to more evidence following the publication of this report on June 19.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said the education committee would consider the letter at its next meeting.

Conversation