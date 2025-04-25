Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee University could gain from Broughty Ferry MP’s immigration bid

SNP MP Stephen Gethins will attempt to devolve new powers over immigration to Holyrood on Friday.

By Alasdair Clark
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins
Stephen Gethins is hoping he can change the law and give Holyrood powers over immigration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins says his attempt to devolve immigration rules to Holyrood can help local business and Dundee University.

Mr Gethins spoke to The Courier before a debate in Westminster about his aim to change the law.

If supported by MPs, it would allow the Scottish Parliament to take control of the migration system.

The SNP has long argued this is necessary because Scotland has different needs to the rest of the UK — including a reliance on migration for population growth.

First Minister John Swinney also asked the UK Government to create a “Scottish Graduate Visa”.

The SNP want Scotland to decide its own immigration policy.

He says this would increase how attractive Scotland is to international students as universities across the UK experience a significant reduction in fee-paying foreign recruits.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Gethins said his attempt to change the law could have a wide benefit.

He said: “This is an issue that has been endorsed not just by the SNP but something that over time was argued for by Scottish Labour, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Brexiteers like Michael Gove.

Decentralisation ‘important’ for Tayside and Fife

“We’ve heard from sectors that are really important across Courier Country, such as the hospitality sector, about the importance of getting some kind of decentralisation of the migration system so we can have specific solutions that are more geared to different parts of the UK.

“We’ve seen the devastation that has been wrought by the hostile environment.”

Think tank Reform Scotland, chaired by former first minister Lord Jack McConnell, also backed an independent Scottish visa scheme. Writing before the election, he claimed there is a “danger Scotland’s needs will be overlooked”.

Mr Gethins added: “These powers are essential for Scotland’s economy – and, yet, they have been talked about for far too long with no action from the UK government.

Westminster’s policy ‘not working for Scotland’

“The UK government’s own analysis shows Westminster’s Brexit and hostile migration policies are not working for Scotland. Brexit has caused damaging staffing shortages across the NHS and key Scottish industries, including agriculture, hospitality, construction and higher education.

“There is wide consensus that Scotland needs a tailored system to secure our future prosperity. Without these powers, Scotland will be at a significant disadvantage in meeting the challenges our economy and public services face.”

A UK government source said: “UK Visas are nationwide. They are regularly tied to workplaces or universities.

“The SNP withdrew this policy as an amendment to the Labour Government’s Borders Bill in March. The SNP should be focused on making Scotland a more attractive place for workers coming to the UK in the first place but after 20 years it’s clear what Scotland needs is a new direction at Holyrood.

“As part of Labour’s plan for change we are growing living standards, securing our borders and delivering more opportunities for our young people.”

More from Politics

Dr Margaret Cook, Principal of Perth College, whose management of the AST collapse has been branded "absolutely disastrous" by an MP. Image:
UHI Perth bosses branded 'utterly disastrous' for failing to react to aviation company's financial…
John Swinney Glenrothes by-election
What does Glenrothes by-election win mean for SNP as huge Holyrood test looms?
To go with story by Claire Warrender. SNP candidate Lynda Holton won the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election to be elected to Fife Council Picture shows; Lynda Holton,. Glenrothes. Supplied by Fife Council Date; 24/04/2025
SNP storms to Glenrothes victory in Fife Council by-election
16
Dundee University scottish parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Pressure grows to pause Holyrood grilling for ex-Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
19
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman.
Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman could lose spot on Holyrood committee over trans row
3
Maggie Chapman will take up the post in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Concern Maggie Chapman controversy could hit Dundee University's reputation
17
A new coalition administration is in control of Angus Council. Image: Graham and Sibbald
How the SNP was left out in the cold by Angus Council no confidence…
5
Dundee University taskforce
EXCLUSIVE: Full timeline for Dundee University crisis probe revealed
7
Stephen Gethins
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins slapped with Russian sanctions
3
Polls are open between 7am and 10pm. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election candidates set out pitch to locals

Conversation