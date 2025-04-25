Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins says his attempt to devolve immigration rules to Holyrood can help local business and Dundee University.

Mr Gethins spoke to The Courier before a debate in Westminster about his aim to change the law.

If supported by MPs, it would allow the Scottish Parliament to take control of the migration system.

The SNP has long argued this is necessary because Scotland has different needs to the rest of the UK — including a reliance on migration for population growth.

First Minister John Swinney also asked the UK Government to create a “Scottish Graduate Visa”.

He says this would increase how attractive Scotland is to international students as universities across the UK experience a significant reduction in fee-paying foreign recruits.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Gethins said his attempt to change the law could have a wide benefit.

He said: “This is an issue that has been endorsed not just by the SNP but something that over time was argued for by Scottish Labour, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Brexiteers like Michael Gove.

Decentralisation ‘important’ for Tayside and Fife

“We’ve heard from sectors that are really important across Courier Country, such as the hospitality sector, about the importance of getting some kind of decentralisation of the migration system so we can have specific solutions that are more geared to different parts of the UK.

“We’ve seen the devastation that has been wrought by the hostile environment.”

Think tank Reform Scotland, chaired by former first minister Lord Jack McConnell, also backed an independent Scottish visa scheme. Writing before the election, he claimed there is a “danger Scotland’s needs will be overlooked”.

Mr Gethins added: “These powers are essential for Scotland’s economy – and, yet, they have been talked about for far too long with no action from the UK government.

Westminster’s policy ‘not working for Scotland’

“The UK government’s own analysis shows Westminster’s Brexit and hostile migration policies are not working for Scotland. Brexit has caused damaging staffing shortages across the NHS and key Scottish industries, including agriculture, hospitality, construction and higher education.

“There is wide consensus that Scotland needs a tailored system to secure our future prosperity. Without these powers, Scotland will be at a significant disadvantage in meeting the challenges our economy and public services face.”

A UK government source said: “UK Visas are nationwide. They are regularly tied to workplaces or universities.

“The SNP withdrew this policy as an amendment to the Labour Government’s Borders Bill in March. The SNP should be focused on making Scotland a more attractive place for workers coming to the UK in the first place but after 20 years it’s clear what Scotland needs is a new direction at Holyrood.

“As part of Labour’s plan for change we are growing living standards, securing our borders and delivering more opportunities for our young people.”