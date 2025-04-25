Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Pressure grows to pause Holyrood grilling for ex-Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie

There are fears an explosive evidence session with the former principal could damage the university as it negotiates with its lender.

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chairperson Tricia Bey (left-right) quizzed at Holyrood.
By Alasdair Clark

Pressure is growing on Holyrood’s education committee to pause its planned evidence session with former principal Iain Gillespie and other former senior leaders.

The Courier can reveal there are fears the recovery plan and negotiations over access to a loan could be harmed by a potentially explosive hearing.

Mr Gillespie had been due to appear at the committee in the coming weeks alongside former vice principal Lady Wendy Alexander, former court chair Amanda Millar and the university’s chief operating officer, Jim McGeorge.

But it is understood several MSPs including North East Fife politician Willie Rennie are now urging convener Douglas Ross to pause the hearing.

Dundee University taskforce
Dundee university is in a financial crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fear committee session could put bank loan at risk

Senior figures at the troubled institution are currently negotiating with lenders for access to a multi-million loan facility.

We reported previously that the university’s bank had gone cold on the potential loan after government criticised the first recovery plan.

Confidence was dented further when interim principal Shane O’Neill and other senior insiders appeared before the education committee’s first evidence session in March.

Professor Pamela Gillies – who is leading the independent probe into the cash crisis – has also asked MSPs on the education committee to pause their hearings until her report is published.

“The committee aren’t actually looking at evidence – they are just speaking to people,” one Holyrood insider explained.

‘This isn’t about covering things up’

“We aren’t suggesting they don’t take evidence or examine what went wrong, this isn’t about covering things up.”

Mr Rennie said: “The future of the university remains precarious which is why we should delay our special evidence sessions of the parliament’s education committee with the previous leadership of the institution.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

“We must not do anything that undermines the agreement of a new recovery plan and the university’s relationship with its bank.”

Frustration has been expressed by politicians over the length of time a second potential recovery is taking.

It is understood that discussions between the university and the Scottish Funding Council are at an advanced stage.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra renewed his call for urgent action.

‘We are still in the dark’

Mr Marra said: “We are five weeks on from the promises made to parliament that a new plan would be published within a fortnight.

“I am being stopped in the street and have constituents in tears on doorsteps all asking why they are still in the dark. They desperately want to know what on earth is going on.

“We are still in the dark about what is going to happen, with staff now in a state of despair as this crisis approaches its sixth month.”

He said voluntary severance schemes should have been in place.

“All of this has now been sitting on the government’s desk for weeks with lives on hold as staff anxiously wait for news,” he added.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We need action now – the SNP government must tell us what they have achieved, and the university must publish its updated recovery plan.”

Mr Rennie added: “I find it astonishing that weeks after the promise of a new, revised recovery plan we still have nothing.

“Staff and students have been left in the dark with increasing anxiety whilst ministers visit the university for pictures.

First Minister John Swinney insisted previously that the issue was at the “top of the government’s agenda”.

Accused of moving too slowly, the first minister said: “The government is going to continue its deep and serious involvement in working with the funding council to support the University of Dundee.

“This issue is right at the top of my agenda because I want to make sure the future of the University of Dundee is secured.

“I will do everything I can to make sure that’s the case.”

