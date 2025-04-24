New Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman faces a fight to stay on Holyrood’s equalities and human rights committee after a motion was submitted to oust her.

The Greens MSP attracted controversy for accusing the UK Supreme Court of bigotry after its ruling on the definition of a “biological woman”.

She said: “We say ‘not in our name’ to the bigotry, prejudice and hatred that we see coming from the Supreme Court and from so many other institutions in our society.

“Not in our name, never in our name.”

The Supreme Court had ruled that for the purposes of equalities law, a “woman” refers to someone’s biological sex even if they have changed their gender.

Tory MSP Tess White – who sits on the equalities committee – has put forward a motion to remove North East Green Ms Chapman over the remarks.

It has been backed by Alba MSP Ash Regan, who previously quit her role in the SNP government to protest trans law reforms.

Ms Chapman was also urged to apologise for her remarks by the Faculty of Advocates.

Roddy Dunlop KC said her comments were “appalling”, especially due to her role as deputy convenor on the committee.

He wrote: “It was with considerable concern and dismay that we read reports of Ms Chapman MSP addressing a public gathering in the wake of the recent ruling.”

Three SNP MSPs, two Tories, and one Labour MSP sit on the committee.

It’s understood the Conservatives will urge other parties to join them in backing Ms Chapman’s removal from the committee.

A full parliamentary vote will be required to oust her.

Ms Chapman was recently elected to become the next Dundee University.

She will take up the post later this year.

The Greens were approached for comment.