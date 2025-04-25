Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What does Glenrothes by-election win mean for SNP as huge Holyrood test looms?

First Minister John Swinney told The Courier he was delighted with the by-election result - the SNP's best performance in 20 months.

John Swinney Glenrothes by-election
John Swinney in Glenrothes with SNP candidate Lynda Holton. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

First Minister John Swinney was delighted on Friday morning as he discovered the SNP had pulled of its best performance in 20 months in a Fife Council by-election.

SNP candidate Lynda Holton secured more than twice the votes of her next closest rival – Labour’s Maciej Dokurno – in the Glenrothes Central and Thornton contest.

The Scottish Conservatives languished in fifth place with just over 100 votes, behind Reform UK and the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The council ward makes up a large part of the seat Labour won at the general election last summer so the SNP were keen to show they could win back support.

‘It’s an outstanding result’

Speaking to The Courier on Friday, Mr Swinney said he was delighted.

“It’s an outstanding result,” he said.

“There’s no other way to describe it. It is just about where we were in 2022 when the SNP was doing really well.

“It’s the strongest SNP by-election performance for at least 20 months, which is an indication of a real strengthening of the SNP’s electoral position.”

It is a boost for the SNP as the campaign for a high-profile Holyrood by-election in June ramps up.

The contest was called after the death of incumbent SNP MSP Christina McKelvie.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar was in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency to kickstart his effort on Friday.

Nigel Farage’s Reform party also hopes to keep the pressure on in as he tests the public mood before a push to enter the Scottish Parliament next spring.

Mr Swinney had another reason to be cheerful after a UK business awards event in Edinburgh on Thursday evening.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

An auction where Mr Swinney offered his services for a morning caused a bidding war to break out. The eventual winner shelled out over £20,000.

Another offer – where the winner could host a dinner party with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes – sold for “a lot less”, according to one attendee.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay might be feeling even less optimistic today.

His party was pushed into third place in Glenrothes at last year’s general election. At the council by-election on Thursday, Tories fell to fifth place.

Reform UK’s Ian Smith came third securing 541 votes, nearly three times as many votes as the Conservatives and only 100 votes behind Scottish Labour.

It seems the rise of the Reform UK – largely at the expense of Mr Findlay’s party – is unstoppable.

Ian Smith – the party’s candidate – said he was “thrilled”.

He told The Courier: “We showed that there’s a real appetite for change here in Glenrothes Central and Thornton.

“On the doorstep, people told me they’re tired of being let down by the same old parties — and our result proves they’re ready to back a fresh alternative.”

Conversation