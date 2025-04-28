Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee University crisis is set to dominate trade union congress in city

John Swinney is speaking today as the student union prepares to march from the university to Caird Hall on Tuesday.

By Justin Bowie
Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Union Congress. Image: PA.
Dundee University’s financial woes will be at the front and centre of the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) conference in the city this week.

Roz Foyer, the group’s general secretary, said the crisis at the troubled institution will “cast a shadow” over the gathering at Caird Hall.

“The struggle of the workers at the institution infuses every discussion we’ll have at congress,” she told The Courier.

First Minister John Swinney is expected to address the university fiasco when he makes his speech to trade unionists at 2pm today.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: PA.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday students and workers will rally outside Caird Hall after marching from the university.

Under-fire university bosses have proposed axing up to 700 staff to plug a £35 million financial deficit.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Foyer said: “Our congress is delighted to return to Dundee at a moment when trade unions have, clearly, never been so vital.

“The situation at Dundee University casts a shadow over our proceedings.

“We look forward to supporting our members within the recently convened Dundee University taskforce as they forge a pathway to ensure the institution retains jobs.”

At the congress, trade unions will ask SNP ministers to step in and ensure there are no compulsory job losses.

The conference agenda “notes with alarm” the number of universities – including Dundee – proposing cuts to staff.

The STUC is frustrated by how university bosses have engaged with trade unions over a recovery plan.

Dundee University taskforce
Dundee university is in a financial crisis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Congress is disappointed that management has rejected calls for trade union involvement on its financial recovery group, and calls on the Scottish Government to insist that this takes place,” the agenda reads.

Bosses at the institution will faces calls to work with staff trade unions to address the concerns of workers.

A £22 million emergency package was handed to the university last month.

It’s understood talks between the university and Scottish Funding Council over a deal are at an advanced stage.

Discussions remain ongoing as it’s hoped the number of potential job losses can be scaled back.

We reported how pressure is building on Holyrood’s education committee to pause its grilling of former university principal Iain Gillespie over fears it could harm negotiations.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “We are continuing to have constructive discussions with the Scottish Funding Council and other stakeholders on the path to financial recovery, and progress is being made.

“We hope that, together with the Funding Council, we will be able to provide more updates soon.

“As last week’s meeting of the advisory daskforce has shown, there is a strong collective will to find a successful and sustainable future for the university and we are working intensively to realise that goal.”

