Dundee University’s financial woes will be at the front and centre of the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC) conference in the city this week.

Roz Foyer, the group’s general secretary, said the crisis at the troubled institution will “cast a shadow” over the gathering at Caird Hall.

“The struggle of the workers at the institution infuses every discussion we’ll have at congress,” she told The Courier.

First Minister John Swinney is expected to address the university fiasco when he makes his speech to trade unionists at 2pm today.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday students and workers will rally outside Caird Hall after marching from the university.

Under-fire university bosses have proposed axing up to 700 staff to plug a £35 million financial deficit.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms Foyer said: “Our congress is delighted to return to Dundee at a moment when trade unions have, clearly, never been so vital.

“The situation at Dundee University casts a shadow over our proceedings.

“We look forward to supporting our members within the recently convened Dundee University taskforce as they forge a pathway to ensure the institution retains jobs.”

At the congress, trade unions will ask SNP ministers to step in and ensure there are no compulsory job losses.

The conference agenda “notes with alarm” the number of universities – including Dundee – proposing cuts to staff.

The STUC is frustrated by how university bosses have engaged with trade unions over a recovery plan.

“Congress is disappointed that management has rejected calls for trade union involvement on its financial recovery group, and calls on the Scottish Government to insist that this takes place,” the agenda reads.

Bosses at the institution will faces calls to work with staff trade unions to address the concerns of workers.

A £22 million emergency package was handed to the university last month.

It’s understood talks between the university and Scottish Funding Council over a deal are at an advanced stage.

Discussions remain ongoing as it’s hoped the number of potential job losses can be scaled back.

We reported how pressure is building on Holyrood’s education committee to pause its grilling of former university principal Iain Gillespie over fears it could harm negotiations.

A Dundee University spokesperson said: “We are continuing to have constructive discussions with the Scottish Funding Council and other stakeholders on the path to financial recovery, and progress is being made.

“We hope that, together with the Funding Council, we will be able to provide more updates soon.

“As last week’s meeting of the advisory daskforce has shown, there is a strong collective will to find a successful and sustainable future for the university and we are working intensively to realise that goal.”