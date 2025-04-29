Dundee University is edging closer to a second recovery plan which will dramatically reduce the number of potential job losses, The Courier can reveal.

Senior figures say they are “hopeful” discussions between the university and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) will result in a revised plan in the coming days.

One source said there is a desire to ensure the recovery process is “well under way” before the end of the academic year in June in order to give confidence to staff and prospective students.

While no final figure has been confirmed, we can reveal the potential job losses will be reduced by hundreds from the original proposal to cut 632 full-time equivalent roles.

‘Lower job losses will require more government support’

The university previously said its staff headcount would be reduced by around 700 if those plans had been implemented.

Modelling has been shared with the SFC, government and the taskforce set up to advise on the university’s future.

This sets out what varying levels of staff reductions would mean for the troubled institution’s finances and what level of support would be required from government as a result.

“The lower the job losses the more financial support will be required,” one senior source said.

Speaking in Dundee on Monday at the STUC annual congress, First Minister John Swinney told The Courier he is confident there will be progress.

Mr Swinney said: “I am confident further proposals will emerge, and the government’s obviously been working constructively to enable that to be the case.

“It has to come from the University of Dundee. It’s a self-governing institution, so they need to formulate their plan, and that will come forward.”

Opposition politicians have criticised the pace of the discussions.

More than five weeks have passed since the first draft financial recovery plan was rejected by government.

Mr Swinney was also asked about his message to prospective students after concern some could be put off accepting places at Dundee University.

First Minister ‘confident’ in Dundee University’s future

Sources say they are aware anecdotally of some students, with unconditional offers for courses starting in August, opting to take up a place at their second choice university.

Mr Swinney added: “I am very confident in the future of the University of Dundee. It’s a great institution.

“It’s got enormous strength and I want students to confidently accept offers from the University of Dundee to enable it to move forward.”

A Dundee University spokesman says there has been a 6.8% increase in overall undergraduate offers.

He said: “The university is still a sought after destination for local students and as we, ministers and others have emphasised, students should be confident in coming to Dundee for their chosen programme.

“We are monitoring applicant activity closely. For home Scots our current firm acceptances are in a similar position to last year.”