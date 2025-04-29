Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan with ‘significant’ cut in job losses expected this week

The Courier has learned the scale of potential job losses could be reduced by hundreds from the shock high of 700.

Dundee University
There is likely to progress in the coming days. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University is edging closer to a second recovery plan which will dramatically reduce the number of potential job losses, The Courier can reveal.

Senior figures say they are “hopeful” discussions between the university and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) will result in a revised plan in the coming days.

One source said there is a desire to ensure the recovery process is “well under way” before the end of the academic year in June in order to give confidence to staff and prospective students.

While no final figure has been confirmed, we can reveal the potential job losses will be reduced by hundreds from the original proposal to cut 632 full-time equivalent roles.

‘Lower job losses will require more government support’

The university previously said its staff headcount would be reduced by around 700 if those plans had been implemented.

Modelling has been shared with the SFC, government and the taskforce set up to advise on the university’s future.

This sets out what varying levels of staff reductions would mean for the troubled institution’s finances and what level of support would be required from government as a result.

“The lower the job losses the more financial support will be required,” one senior source said.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Speaking in Dundee on Monday at the STUC annual congress, First Minister John Swinney told The Courier he is confident there will be progress.

Mr Swinney said: “I am confident further proposals will emerge, and the government’s obviously been working constructively to enable that to be the case.

“It has to come from the University of Dundee. It’s a self-governing institution, so they need to formulate their plan, and that will come forward.”

Opposition politicians have criticised the pace of the discussions.

More than five weeks have passed since the first draft financial recovery plan was rejected by government.

Mr Swinney was also asked about his message to prospective students after concern some could be put off accepting places at Dundee University.

First Minister ‘confident’ in Dundee University’s future

Sources say they are aware anecdotally of some students, with unconditional offers for courses starting in August, opting to take up a place at their second choice university.

Mr Swinney added: “I am very confident in the future of the University of Dundee. It’s a great institution.

“It’s got enormous strength and I want students to confidently accept offers from the University of Dundee to enable it to move forward.”

A Dundee University spokesman says there has been a 6.8% increase in overall undergraduate offers.

He said: “The university is still a sought after destination for local students and as we, ministers and others have emphasised, students should be confident in coming to Dundee for their chosen programme.

“We are monitoring applicant activity closely. For home Scots our current firm acceptances are in a similar position to last year.”

Conversation