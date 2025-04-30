Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth could axe all university degrees to plug £2m deficit

Management at Perth College, part of the University of Highlands and Islands, are considering dramatic changes to tackle a £2 million black hole.

By Justin Bowie
UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth could axe university degrees. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Managers at UHI Perth are discussing scrapping degrees just 14 years after gaining university status in a desperate attempt to tackle financial pressure.

Papers seen by The Courier show board members suggested looking at “options around stopping higher education delivery”.

In a March meeting, former chairperson Graham Watson – who quit earlier this month – said there was a “need to see the implications and benefits of this”.

He warned other ideas to scale back costs “appear to merely tinker around the edges”.

It’s understood the drastic move is being floated while bosses at the University of Highlands and Island’s Perth College headquarters devise a recovery plan.

Perth College was granted university status as part of the Highlands and Islands group in 2011, allowing it to offer degrees as UHI Perth.

But the institution has been plagued by financial problems in recent years.

If approved, the institution would focus on “further education” provision – which would include college courses and vocational studies.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart warned this would be an “absolute disgrace” and a “step backward two decades”.

SNP MP Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

He told The Courier: “Perth quite literally brands itself as a university city – it’s the first sign you read when you drive in, and is an integral part of the city’s identity.

“But the diminishing of UHI Perth over the past few years has been a disgrace and is completely unsustainable.”

He added: “To break from this current downward trajectory requires effective leadership.

“However, after these string of events, I am concerned as to whether those at the very top of the current senior management team are up to the task.”

Financial problems explained

It comes after an aviation firm linked to the university which has trained pilots and aircraft engineers for nearly a century went into administration earlier this month.

UHI Perth chiefs were branded “utterly disastrous” for failing to react after being warned this could happen seven months ago.

Last year, the institution announced the closure of its nursery due to “financial unsustainability”.

UHI Perth set savings targets of £3.2 million last year.

Perth College UHI is battling a financial deficit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The institution’s deficit stood at £3.3 million in July 2024, but this has since been brought down by £1.3 million.

Remarkably, papers show the university was “unable to prepare budgets” last summer because of “ongoing staff restructuring”.

Minutes from board meetings say 50 UHI Perth staff took voluntary redundancy at a cost of £964,000.

It’s not known how many jobs would be lost if all university courses are axed.

Some Perth students initially start out studying at college then go on to complete a degree.

A spokesperson for education union EIS said: “We were concerned to learn about these discussions.

“There has no communication with staff about this proposal from senior leadership.”

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “The minutes of our board of management meetings reflect a wide range of ideas and ongoing discussions.

“These conversations are part of a broader process and do not necessarily represent final proposals.

“We are carefully exploring all available options to address financial challenges, with a firm commitment to securing the long-term sustainability of UHI Perth while keeping any impact on our students and staff to a minimum.”

A spokesperson for the University of Highlands and Islands said: “We are aware of the financial challenges facing UHI Perth and the wider education sector.

“Our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality higher education remains unwavering.”

Conversation