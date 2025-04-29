Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is facing criticism for failing to mention the crisis facing Dundee University during a major speech to union members in the city.

Ms Sarwar addressed the annual meeting of Scottish Trades Union Congress at the Caird Hall on Tuesday morning.

But he failed to mention the 700 jobs under threat at the University of Dundee as it attempts to tackle a £35 million deficit.

The Courier understand the Scottish Labour leader’s decision not to mention the crisis was a deliberate one.

Mr Sarwar spoke a day after First Minister John Swinney, who dedicated a significant part of his speech to the crisis.

Mr Swinney said he wanted to make it “crystal clear” that the SNP government recognised the importance of the institution to the city and the unease among staff as a result of the crisis.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick took aim at Mr Sarwar for failing to address the crisis.

He told The Courier: “Anas Sarwar’s failure to offer any support to staff and students at Dundee University in his speech is in stark contrast to the first minister’s commitment that the SNP government is working to protect and secure the university’s future.

‘Out of touch’

He added: “People will wonder if Anas Sarwar’s omission has anything to do with sparing the blushes of his Labour colleague Wendy Alexander, who has landed herself an unelected job for life in the House of Lords, but was in a key role at the university while its finances unravelled.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said “Scottish Labour has repeatedly called for urgent action from both Dundee University and the SNP government to support workers and protect this vital institution.

“The SNP stood idly by while things reached crisis point at Dundee University and has failed to get to grips with the wider challenges in university funding – it is in no position to lecture anyone on this matter.

“Scottish Labour will continue to press for urgent action to support Dundee University staff and fix Scotland’s broken university funding model.”

The university is expected to unveil a second recovery plan which will dramatically reduce the number of potential job losses.

We revealed how senior figures say they are “hopeful” discussions between the university and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) will result in a revised plan in the coming days.