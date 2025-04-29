Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour leader snubs Dundee University crisis during city visit speech

Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick blasted Anas Sarwar as "out of touch" for failing to show support to the students and staff.

By Alasdair Clark
Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking in Dundee on Tuesday. Image: PA

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is facing criticism for failing to mention the crisis facing Dundee University during a major speech to union members in the city.

Ms Sarwar addressed the annual meeting of Scottish Trades Union Congress at the Caird Hall on Tuesday morning.

But he failed to mention the 700 jobs under threat at the University of Dundee as it attempts to tackle a £35 million deficit.

The Courier understand the Scottish Labour leader’s decision not to mention the crisis was a deliberate one.

First Minister John Swinney addresses the STUC conference. Image: PA

Mr Sarwar spoke a day after First Minister John Swinney, who dedicated a significant part of his speech to the crisis.

Mr Swinney said he wanted to make it “crystal clear” that the SNP government recognised the importance of the institution to the city and the unease among staff as a result of the crisis.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick took aim at Mr Sarwar for failing to address the crisis.

He told The Courier: “Anas Sarwar’s failure to offer any support to staff and students at Dundee University in his speech is in stark contrast to the first minister’s commitment that the SNP government is working to protect and secure the university’s future.

‘Out of touch’

He added: “People will wonder if Anas Sarwar’s omission has anything to do with sparing the blushes of his Labour colleague Wendy Alexander, who has landed herself an unelected job for life in the House of Lords, but was in a key role at the university while its finances unravelled.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said “Scottish Labour has repeatedly called for urgent action from both Dundee University and the SNP government to support workers and protect this vital institution.

“The SNP stood idly by while things reached crisis point at Dundee University and has failed to get to grips with the wider challenges in university funding – it is in no position to lecture anyone on this matter.

“Scottish Labour will continue to press for urgent action to support Dundee University staff and fix Scotland’s broken university funding model.”

The university is expected to unveil a second recovery plan which will dramatically reduce the number of potential job losses.

We revealed how senior figures say they are “hopeful” discussions between the university and Scottish Funding Council (SFC) will result in a revised plan in the coming days.

Conversation