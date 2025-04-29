Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
300 Dundee University job losses as alternative recovery plan revealed

Interim principal Professor Shane O'Neill said the alternative plan will require "significant" public funding.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University protest
Staff protest the cuts outside the Caird Hall. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Dundee University has unveiled an alternative recovery plan which proposes a cut of 300 full-time equivalent roles.

The fresh pathway comes after widespread criticism of their original proposals to slash 700 jobs as part of a bid to fill a £35 million deficit.

The reduction of 300 full-time equivalent roles will be made through a voluntary redundancy scheme as opposed to compulsory lay-offs.

On Tuesday the university’s governing body endorsed the new attempt at recovery, which interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill says will require “significant” public funding over two-years.

It is understood a formal request will now be made to the government through the Scottish Funding Council.

Professor Shane O’Neill says the alternative plan will require significant public funding. Image: DC Thomson

Professor O’Neill said the university will remain attractive to students from Scotland and across the world, describing the new plan as a “significant step”.

“There are still several challenging steps to be taken in order to clear this pathway to progress,” he said.

“We also need to ensure that the steps we take do succeed in allowing us to access commercial lending, as that will be essential for long term sustainability.”

Protestors march to the Caird Hall over the crisis at Dundee University. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

‘Significant step forwards’ for Dundee University

He added: “The proposed route forward will require significant additional public funding.

“We are engaged in discussions, through the Scottish Funding Council, as we look to secure that support over the next two years, including any related conditions and assurances. Further liquidity support funding may also be required.

“We are now working to develop the full details of the proposed pathway and on plans for implementation. This will include details of a voluntary severance scheme.

“This is a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the University and the ongoing delivery of excellent education, research and enterprise.”

In addition to the staffing reduction the university says it will also continue to make other savings.

This will include a revised estates strategy.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the level of job losses remained a “hammer blow” to the city.

‘Hammer blow’

He said: “The original plan was an ill-conceived spreadsheet exercise that would have hobbled the university’s future. I will be scrutinising the full details and funding of this emerging plan over the coming days.”

Commenting on the University of Dundee update, Scottish Funding Council boss Francesca Osowska said she recognised the details were still be finalised.

She added: “Our board approved a financial support package in March and we will consider any request for further financial support.”

Dundee UCU branch co-president Melissa D’Ascenzio said: “It is a relief that University management has backed away from the brutal plans to cut up to 700 jobs.”

Conversation