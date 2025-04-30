Staff at Dundee University’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science were told on Wednesday they would still be subject to compulsory redundancy despite the new recovery plan.

Around 24 employees were previously told their roles were at risk.

And despite the new plan ruling out compulsory redundancies, academics employed by the centre were told on Wednesday their roles were still being axed.

First Minister John Swinney previously described the centre as “fundamental” to the university.

The LRCFS is the largest in the UK dedicated to improving the quality of the science behind evidence presented in court.

‘Closure must be stopped’

Its research work includes using cutting-edge technology to detect illicit drugs, explosives and bodily fluids at crime scenes.

Commenting, Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “Despite cast iron assurances from the First Minister, who said the Leverhulme Research Centre was ‘fundamental’ to the university, these warm words appear to mean nothing.

“With a new recovery plan for the university on the table the closure of the Leverhulme Centre must be stopped.”

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “I have asked the interim principal for an assurance that the sustainability plan presented by the Leverhulme institute is given full and careful consideration by the university’s executive group.

“I support the institute’s call for the collective consultation process to be paused while the university assesses the sustainability plan that has now been presented.

“It’s also vital that the consultation process is meaningful and exhaustive, to explore all potential avenues to secure a future for the Institute and protect jobs.”

Mr Marra was deputy director of the LRCFS prior to entering parliament.

He added: “No member of senior management has been able to explain to me why this is happening now, given that funding is available for the forthcoming year.

“The First Minister must clarify whether he thinks his words of support for Leverhulme should be heeded by University management.”

A University of Dundee spokesman said: “The Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science is funded by a ten-year grant from the Leverhulme Trust, which runs until July 2026.

‘This is normal process’

“As the external funding is coming to an end, we entered into collective consultation with staff in the centre at an early stage and that process is continuing.

“This is normal process when we are approaching the end of a large externally funded project.

“We are committed to maintaining a strong forensic science provision, including in support of the justice system.”