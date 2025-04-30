Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Compulsory lay-offs at Dundee University’s forensic centre go ahead despite new plan

Staff at the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science were told on Wednesday they would still be made redundant.

Dundee forensic research centre
The Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Staff at Dundee University’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science were told on Wednesday they would still be subject to compulsory redundancy despite the new recovery plan.

Around 24 employees were previously told their roles were at risk.

And despite the new plan ruling out compulsory redundancies, academics employed by the centre were told on Wednesday their roles were still being axed.

First Minister John Swinney previously described the centre as “fundamental” to the university.

The LRCFS is the largest in the UK dedicated to improving the quality of the science behind evidence presented in court.

‘Closure must be stopped’

Its research work includes using cutting-edge technology to detect illicit drugs, explosives and bodily fluids at crime scenes.

Commenting, Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “Despite cast iron assurances from the First Minister, who said the Leverhulme Research Centre was ‘fundamental’ to the university, these warm words appear to mean nothing.

“With a new recovery plan for the university on the table the closure of the Leverhulme Centre must be stopped.”

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “I have asked the interim principal for an assurance that the sustainability plan presented by the Leverhulme institute is given full and careful consideration by the university’s executive group.

“I support the institute’s call for the collective consultation process to be paused while the university assesses the sustainability plan that has now been presented.

“It’s also vital that the consultation process is meaningful and exhaustive, to explore all potential avenues to secure a future for the Institute and protect jobs.”

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra. Image: Dou

Mr Marra was deputy director of the LRCFS prior to entering parliament.

He added: “No member of senior management has been able to explain to me why this is happening now, given that funding is available for the forthcoming year.

“The First Minister must clarify whether he thinks his words of support for Leverhulme should be heeded by University management.”

A University of Dundee spokesman said: “The Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science is funded by a ten-year grant from the Leverhulme Trust, which runs until July 2026.

‘This is normal process’

“As the external funding is coming to an end, we entered into collective consultation with staff in the centre at an early stage and that process is continuing.

“This is normal process when we are approaching the end of a large externally funded project.

“We are committed to maintaining a strong forensic science provision, including in support of the justice system.”

More from Politics

The health board was told to apologise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside accused of 'wage theft' as junior doctor whistleblower complaint upheld
UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth could axe all university degrees to plug £2m deficit
2
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal answers our questions on job cuts and new recovery plan
7
Dundee University protest
300 Dundee University job losses as alternative recovery plan revealed
6
Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader snubs Dundee University crisis during city visit speech
5
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: PA.
Dundee University rector-elect Maggie Chapman saved by SNP after committee removal bid
22
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan with 'significant' cut in job losses expected this week
9
Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Union Congress. Image: PA.
How Dundee University crisis is set to dominate trade union congress in city
4
Woan is opening and closing water flow tap and filling sink with water. Water running from chrome faucet. Bathroom plumbing. Using water resources.; Shutterstock ID 1686445777; purchase_order: ; job:
Tayside water network has highest level of asbestos-cement pipes in Scotland
Dr Margaret Cook, Principal of Perth College, whose management of the AST collapse has been branded "absolutely disastrous" by an MP. Image:
UHI Perth bosses branded 'utterly disastrous' for failing to react to aviation company's financial…
2

Conversation