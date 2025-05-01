Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

UHI Perth finance chief quits as under-fire university fights £2 million deficit

It comes as bosses at the crisis-hit institution revealed it will NOT axe university degrees to plug the black hole.

By Justin Bowie
Gavin Stevenson quit as UHI Perth finance chief.
Gavin Stevenson quit as UHI Perth finance chief.

UHI Perth’s finance director has quit – as bosses wrestle with how to bring down a £2 million deficit.

Gavin Stevenson officially left his role on April 18, meaning the crisis-hit institution has no financial chief.

The Courier revealed on Wednesday that UHI Perth management could axe university degrees entirely to tackle the budget black hole.

Bosses have now confirmed this extreme proposal will not be taken forward after it was “discussed and strongly dismissed”.

Mr Stevenson’s departure comes less than a year after he started the top job last May.

Perth College, part of the University of Highlands and Islands, is currently devising a recovery plan due to its difficult financial position.

Graham Watson quit as UHI Perth chair.

Former finance director Mr Stevenson is not the only senior staff member to leave recently.

Graham Watson quit his post as UHI Perth chairman on April 4.

But Mr Stevenson’s exit leaves major questions over who is responsible for improving the university’s fiscal outlook.

Perth and North Perhshire MP Pete Wishart said principal Margaret Cook is overseeing “chaos”.

SNP MP Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

He told The Courier: “The absence of a finance director at a time of acute financial difficulty tells us everything we need to know about the chaos going on in senior management.

“Who is actually making these financial decisions?

“UHI Perth is is an invaluable part of Perth’s offering as a city.

“But Dr Cook is making decisions which are causing huge repetitional damage and inflicting misery on students and staff.

“Before it is too late, what we urgently need is fresh leadership at UHI Perth.”

UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

On his LinkedIn page, Mr Stevenson says he was responsible for “all financial governance” at the Perth campus.

His duties included compiling the university’s annual budget, putting together economic forecasts, and managing the institution’s accounts on a monthly basis.

But papers show his team was unable to even prepare budgets last July due to “ongoing staff restructuring”.

“The restructuring process impacted the availability of key personnel involved in the budget preparation, leading to delays in financial planning and reporting,” the minutes read.

The university says steps were being taken to “strengthen financial management”.

A UHI Perth spokesperson said the institution will look to bring in a new finance director in the “coming weeks”.

A statement read: “Our senior leadership team, which includes a senior and qualified chartered accountant,  is dedicated to delivering our core business which offers high-quality education and support to our students.”

A sign for UHI Perth College.
UHI Perth is under pressure due to a £2 million deficit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Earlier this month an aviation firm linked to the university which trains pilots and aircraft engineers went into administration.

UHI Perth chiefs were branded “utterly disastrous” for failing to act after they were warned this could happen seven months ago.

Last year, the institution announced the closure of its nursery due to “financial unsustainability”.

The university’s decision not to axe degrees will come as a relief to students.

A spokesperson said: “The suggestion that we do not plan to offer degree-level courses in the future is simply not the case.

“This idea was discussed and strongly dismissed.”

“All courses are running next year.”

University bosses did not say this when asked by The Courier if degrees would be cut 24 hours earlier.

Instead a spokesperson said they were “carefully exploring all options” to bring down the deficit.

UHI Perth set savings targets of £3.2 million last year.

Minutes from board meetings say 50 staff took voluntary redundancy at a cost of £964,000.

Perth College gained university status as part of the Highlands and Islands group in 2011.

The Courier has approached Mr Stevenson for comment.

More from Politics

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Holyrood grilling for former Dundee University principal postponed
2
Dundee forensic research centre
EXCLUSIVE: Compulsory redundancies at Dundee University's forensic centre go ahead despite new plan
11
The health board was told to apologise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside accused of 'wage theft' as junior doctor whistleblower complaint upheld
UHI Perth graduation in 2023.
UHI Perth could axe all university degrees to plug £2m deficit
2
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal answers our questions on job cuts and new recovery plan
7
Dundee University protest
300 Dundee University job losses as alternative recovery plan revealed
7
Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader snubs Dundee University crisis during city visit speech
5
Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: PA.
Dundee University rector-elect Maggie Chapman saved by SNP after committee removal bid
22
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan with 'significant' cut in job losses expected this week
9
Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Union Congress. Image: PA.
How Dundee University crisis is set to dominate trade union congress in city
4

Conversation