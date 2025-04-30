Holyrood grilling for former Dundee University principal postponed

Holyrood’s powerful education committee is postponing its planned grilling of former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.

Politicians on the committee were due to quiz Mr Gillespie and other former members of senior staff in the coming weeks.

He was due to appear alongside former vice principal Lady Wendy Alexander, former court chair Amanda Millar and former finance chief Peter Fotheringham.

But there had been concerns a further explosive evidence session could cause damage to the institution as it attempts to recover.

Professor Pamela Gillies – who is leading the independent probe into what went wrong – had also suggested the evidence sessions were paused until her report is published on June 19.

‘Transparency is vitally important’

Douglas Ross MSP, convener of the education, children and young people committee confirmed the delay.

He said: “The committee has taken on board the suggestion from Professor Pamela Gillies.

“Transparency around what has happened at the University of Dundee remains vitally important to us and we now plan to hear from current and former members of staff following the publication of the Independent Inquiry report, but ahead of the Scottish Parliament’s summer recess.”

It means the evidence sessions are likely to take place on June 21.

Members of the committee, including North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, had argued further evidence should be delayed.

Senior figures at the troubled institution are currently negotiating with lenders for access to a multi-million loan facility.

We reported previously that the university’s bank had gone cold on the potential loan after government criticised the first recovery plan.

Confidence was dented further when interim principal Shane O’Neill and other senior insiders appeared before the education committee’s first evidence session in March.

Mr Rennie said previously: “The future of the university remains precarious which is why we should delay our special evidence sessions of the parliament’s education committee with the previous leadership of the institution.”