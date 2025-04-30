Holyrood grilling for former Dundee University principal postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood grilling for former Dundee University principal postponed

Professor Iain Gillespie was due to be quizzed by MSPs alongside former vice principal Lady Wendy Alexander and court chair Amanda Millar.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.

Holyrood’s powerful education committee is postponing its planned grilling of former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.

Politicians on the committee were due to quiz Mr Gillespie and other former members of senior staff in the coming weeks.

He was due to appear alongside former vice principal Lady Wendy Alexander, former court chair Amanda Millar and former finance chief Peter Fotheringham.

But there had been concerns a further explosive evidence session could cause damage to the institution as it attempts to recover.

Professor Pamela Gillies – who is leading the independent probe into what went wrong – had also suggested the evidence sessions were paused until her report is published on June 19.

Professor Pamela Gillies.

‘Transparency is vitally important’

Douglas Ross MSP, convener of the education, children and young people committee confirmed the delay.

He said: “The committee has taken on board the suggestion from Professor Pamela Gillies.

“Transparency around what has happened at the University of Dundee remains vitally important to us and we now plan to hear from current and former members of staff following the publication of the Independent Inquiry report, but ahead of the Scottish Parliament’s summer recess.”

It means the evidence sessions are likely to take place on June 21.

Members of the committee, including North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, had argued further evidence should be delayed.

Dundee University scottish parliament
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O’Neill and acting court chairperson Tricia Bey (left-right) quizzed at Holyrood.

Senior figures at the troubled institution are currently negotiating with lenders for access to a multi-million loan facility.

We reported previously that the university’s bank had gone cold on the potential loan after government criticised the first recovery plan.

Confidence was dented further when interim principal Shane O’Neill and other senior insiders appeared before the education committee’s first evidence session in March.

Mr Rennie said previously: “The future of the university remains precarious which is why we should delay our special evidence sessions of the parliament’s education committee with the previous leadership of the institution.”

