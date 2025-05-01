Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling MSP used Cayman Islands video link for crucial vote on Holyrood committee

The SNP's Evelyn Tweed joined her colleagues live from the Caribbean to vote down a bid to remove under-fire Green MSP Maggie Chapman from the equalities committee.

Stirling SNP MSP Evelyn Tweed. Image: PA
Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed played a critical role from the tropical Cayman Islands to halt a bid to remove Green politician Maggie Chapman from Holyrood’s equalities committee.

The vote was being held on Tuesday in response to Ms Chapman’s comments accusing the Supreme Court of “bigotry” in its judgment on the definition of a “biological woman” for the purposes of equality law.

SNP members of the committee voted with Ms Chapman to defeat the Conservative attempt to remove her by a single vote.

Evelyn Tweed is understood to have been on the western Caribbean island as she cast her vote. Image: Shutterstock

Stirling MSPs Cayman Islands intervention

The Courier has learned Ms Tweed, an SNP member of committee, played a crucial role from the Cayman Islands.

She was in the British Overseas Territory acting as an international observer monitoring the island’s elections as part of a delegation of the UK’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The western Caribbean island is six hours behind the UK. It meant Ms Tweed would have been voting at around 4am local time.

Committee members vote on Maggie Chapman’s future, with Evelyn Tweed appearing remotely. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Appearing remotely, Ms Tweed had to be reminded by committee convener Karen Adam to turn her camera on so her vote could be registered.

Without her “no” vote the committee would have been split, leaving the incoming Dundee University rector’s future position on the committee unclear.

‘Astonishing’

North East Tory MSP Tess White, who sits on the committee, said: “This astonishing revelation sums up how disconnected SNP MSPs in the Scottish Parliament are from the real world.

“Maggie Chapman’s skin was saved by a nationalist MSP getting up in the middle of the night while enjoying herself in the Caribbean.

“Disillusioned voters will find it appalling that a vote cast thousands of miles away is the reason this extremist Green MSP retains her privileges as deputy convener, despite her outrageous outburst against the Supreme Court.

“SNP bosses must also now clarify whether this vote was whipped after all, given Evelyn Tweed was closer to Havana than Holyrood at the time.”

Asked about Ms Tweed’s trip, a spokesperson for the MSP said she attend the committee remotely from a visit with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

First Minister John Swinney previously insisted his party would not tell its MSPs on the committee how to vote.

The vote in the parliament on Tuesday was the latest twist in the divisive row over the balance between the rights of transgender people and women.

The Green MSP spoke in her defence at the hearing, insisting she had a right to challenge the ruling.

“I have never questioned the court’s right to make the ruling that it did.

“That does not mean I must agree with it. I don’t,” Ms Chapman said.

Conversation