The rector of St Andrews University has won her appeal after a bitter row over remarks made about “genocide” in Gaza.

Stella Maris had been penalised by the university, losing her formal powers in the governing body, following a backlash over her claims in 2023 about Israeli actions in the war-torn territory.

She appealed, claiming she was the victim of a “smear campaign”.

The Courier can now reveal university chancellor Menzies Campbell – a former Lib Dem leader – has ruled in her favour.

It means Ms Maris will be able to resume her full role as head of the university’s court.

“This decision is not only a vindication of my position but a defence of the fundamental principles of free expression within our universities,” she told The Courier.

She added: “Universities must remain places where individuals are free to speak out against injustice, especially where that speech is grounded in humanitarian concern.

“I intend to continue campaigning to ensure the right to political expression and academic freedom.”

Ms Maris said in her initial statement that Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment”.

An independent investigation found she had shown “poor judgement” and breached her responsibilities as rector.

The university claimed it took action against Ms Maris because she did not accept the results of this probe, not because of her remarks.

Ms Maris said that made no sense – because the investigation had been triggered by her remarks.

In an interview with The Courier, the St Andrews rector said university principal Sally Mapstone should be probed for trying to silence pro-Palestine voices.

Ms Maris said the university had made claims about her which were “indefensible”.

She said the ordeal had been “incredibly stressful”.

Ms Maris condemned attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023.

She told us she did not regret her comments about the conflict in Gaza.

A St Andrews University spokesperson said: “As the body that made the decision to dismiss the rector, University Court is carefully considering the chancellor’s decision and taking advice from counsel.

“This issue was never about free speech and only ever about governance.”

The university previously said Ms Maris “refused to comply” with her duties as a member of the university court.

A spokesperson said there had been “no option but to discharge her”.