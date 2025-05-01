Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews rector stripped of powers over Gaza row WINS fight against university

Stella Maris will resume her role as head of the university’s governing body after a successful appeal.

St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The rector of St Andrews University has won her appeal after a bitter row over remarks made about “genocide” in Gaza.

Stella Maris had been penalised by the university, losing her formal powers in the governing body, following a backlash over her claims in 2023 about Israeli actions in the war-torn territory.

She appealed, claiming she was the victim of a “smear campaign”.

The Courier can now reveal university chancellor Menzies Campbell – a former Lib Dem leader – has ruled in her favour.

Sir Menzies Campbell.
St Andrews University Chancellor Lord Menzies Campbell. Image: PA.

It means Ms Maris will be able to resume her full role as head of the university’s court.

“This decision is not only a vindication of my position but a defence of the fundamental principles of free expression within our universities,” she told The Courier.

She added: “Universities must remain places where individuals are free to speak out against injustice, especially where that speech is grounded in humanitarian concern.

“I intend to continue campaigning to ensure the right to political expression and academic freedom.”

Ms Maris said in her initial statement that Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment”.

An independent investigation found she had shown “poor judgement” and breached her responsibilities as rector.

The university claimed it took action against Ms Maris because she did not accept the results of this probe, not because of her remarks.

Ms Maris said that made no sense – because the investigation had been triggered by her remarks.

St Andrews University principal Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In an interview with The Courier, the St Andrews rector said university principal Sally Mapstone should be probed for trying to silence pro-Palestine voices.

Ms Maris said the university had made claims about her which were “indefensible”.

She said the ordeal had been “incredibly stressful”.

Ms Maris condemned attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023.

She told us she did not regret her comments about the conflict in Gaza.

A St Andrews University spokesperson said: “As the body that made the decision to dismiss the rector, University Court is carefully considering the chancellor’s decision and taking advice from counsel.

“This issue was never about free speech and only ever about governance.”

The university previously said Ms Maris “refused to comply” with her duties as a member of the university court.

A spokesperson said there had been “no option but to discharge her”.

