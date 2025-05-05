Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside ‘wage theft’ doctor demands SNP health chief intervenes

The whistleblower says the NHS Tayside's failure to investigate reveals a culture of cover-up.

SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

SNP health chief Neil Gray is facing calls to intervene after the whistleblowing watchdog ruled NHS Tayside had failed to investigate a claim of wage-theft from junior doctors.

The Courier revealed that the health board was reprimanded for failing to investigate a claim pay records were falsified to deliberately underpay part-time medics.

An NHS Tayside doctor, who The Courier is identifying only as Dr A, raised concerns four years ago about how part-time junior staff were being treated.

Dr A claimed pay records were being altered in a way that prevented them from claiming overtime they would otherwise be entitled to.

NHS Tayside was reprimanded by the whistleblowing watchdog. Image: Shutterstock

Despite telling Dr A that no evidence for their claim had been identified, an internal report obtained by The Courier revealed the systems and key staff at the centre of the complaint were never probed.

Dr A took the case to the Independent National Whistleblowing Officer (INWO) who found NHS Tayside’s investigation was “limited”.

Now the whistleblower at the centre of the row is calling on Scottish Government health secretary Neil Gray to intervene.

NHS Tayside ‘has no plan to address concern’

The whistleblower said: “Management staff at NHS Tayside have been found by the INWO to have been outright misleading in their response after I, in good faith, alerted them to serious and ongoing wage underpayment issues.

“Their responses have revealed a culture of whitewash and cover up.

“There is still no plan from NHS Tayside to address the original concern of deliberate and systematic underpayment of wages. The health secretary needs to intervene.”

The doctor – who left NHS Tayside after losing confidence – says there should be a system of accountability for NHS managers similar to how clinical staff are held to account.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said everyone who works in the health service should be confident that they can raise concerns but did not indicate the health secretary would intervene as requested.

The spokeswoman added: “It is the responsibility of boards to investigate concerns fairly and appropriately and ensure that the individual raising the concern does not suffer any repercussions for doing so.

“We understand that the board accepts the decision in the report and has completed the INWO’s recommendations, including an apology to the whistleblower and is also continuing to review its procedures for handling concerns to ensure effective processes are in place.”

Apology

NHS Tayside confirmed previously that it accepted the findings of the INWO and had apologised to Dr A.

Asked about the discrepancies, a spokeswoman said: “We cannot provide comment on matters relating to individual members of staff nor the details of whistleblowing investigations.”

The INWO comes after two other whistleblowing complaints against the health board.

In 2023, the INWO ruled NHS Tayside failed to comply with work from home guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And in 2019, a “whistleblowing champion” took legal action against the health board over claims he was forced out after reporting allegations of bullying.

