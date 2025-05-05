SNP health chief Neil Gray is facing calls to intervene after the whistleblowing watchdog ruled NHS Tayside had failed to investigate a claim of wage-theft from junior doctors.

The Courier revealed that the health board was reprimanded for failing to investigate a claim pay records were falsified to deliberately underpay part-time medics.

An NHS Tayside doctor, who The Courier is identifying only as Dr A, raised concerns four years ago about how part-time junior staff were being treated.

Dr A claimed pay records were being altered in a way that prevented them from claiming overtime they would otherwise be entitled to.

Despite telling Dr A that no evidence for their claim had been identified, an internal report obtained by The Courier revealed the systems and key staff at the centre of the complaint were never probed.

Dr A took the case to the Independent National Whistleblowing Officer (INWO) who found NHS Tayside’s investigation was “limited”.

Now the whistleblower at the centre of the row is calling on Scottish Government health secretary Neil Gray to intervene.

NHS Tayside ‘has no plan to address concern’

The whistleblower said: “Management staff at NHS Tayside have been found by the INWO to have been outright misleading in their response after I, in good faith, alerted them to serious and ongoing wage underpayment issues.

“Their responses have revealed a culture of whitewash and cover up.

“There is still no plan from NHS Tayside to address the original concern of deliberate and systematic underpayment of wages. The health secretary needs to intervene.”

The doctor – who left NHS Tayside after losing confidence – says there should be a system of accountability for NHS managers similar to how clinical staff are held to account.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said everyone who works in the health service should be confident that they can raise concerns but did not indicate the health secretary would intervene as requested.

The spokeswoman added: “It is the responsibility of boards to investigate concerns fairly and appropriately and ensure that the individual raising the concern does not suffer any repercussions for doing so.

“We understand that the board accepts the decision in the report and has completed the INWO’s recommendations, including an apology to the whistleblower and is also continuing to review its procedures for handling concerns to ensure effective processes are in place.”

Apology

NHS Tayside confirmed previously that it accepted the findings of the INWO and had apologised to Dr A.

Asked about the discrepancies, a spokeswoman said: “We cannot provide comment on matters relating to individual members of staff nor the details of whistleblowing investigations.”

The INWO comes after two other whistleblowing complaints against the health board.

In 2023, the INWO ruled NHS Tayside failed to comply with work from home guidance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And in 2019, a “whistleblowing champion” took legal action against the health board over claims he was forced out after reporting allegations of bullying.