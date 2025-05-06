First Minister John Swinney was told to apologise for the state of GP access in Dundee on Monday as he visited a local surgery.

Mr Swinney was in the city as he prepares to set out plans to improve access to family doctors.

But he was met by a small group of protesters outside Newfield Medical Group holding signs highlighting the 25% reduction in GP surgeries in the city after 18 years of SNP government.

The Scottish Government says improving the health service will be at the heart of the new programme for government on Tuesday.

The reset is also expected to focus on the first minister’s other priorities – including cutting child poverty rates, creating jobs and growing the economy.

Mr Swinney – who marks 12 months in the top job on Thursday – vowed to unveil a “radical programme” with a “relentless focus” on delivery.

Speaking about his plans for the NHS, Mr Swinney said: “When I became first minister a year ago, I heard loud and clear people’s concerns about the NHS.

“The programme for government I announce today will take serious action to put the NHS on track to meet the needs of the public.”

End to 8am GP lottery

The government has delivered more than 100,000 NHS appointments and procedures to reduce waiting times, but he says there is more to do.

“While many people’s experience of their GP is excellent, for many others there is deep frustration over what has been described as the 8am lottery to make appointments,” he said.

“So we will act to reduce pressure and increase capacity in the system, to make it easier for people to get the care they need, when they need it.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra, told The Courier the First Minister’s visit to a GP surgery in Dundee should have come with an apology.

He said: “The first minister has a brass neck visiting a GP practice here in Dundee, when his SNP government has presided over crisis after crisis in our city’s health service.

“On the SNP’s watch, almost one in four GP practices in Dundee has closed, while patient numbers have soared by 37%.

“He should be apologising to Dundonians for the mess that he and Shona Robison have made of our city’s health service.”