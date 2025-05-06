Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney told to apologise for state of GP services on Dundee visit

The first minister visited Newfield Medical Group in Dundee on Monday as he prepares to set out plans to improve GP access.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister John Swinney with Dundee GP Dr Rebecca Forrester during a visit to Newfield Medical Group.
First Minister John Swinney with Dundee GP Dr Rebecca Forrester during a visit to Newfield Medical Group. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

First Minister John Swinney was told to apologise for the state of GP access in Dundee on Monday as he visited a local surgery.

Mr Swinney was in the city as he prepares to set out plans to improve access to family doctors.

But he was met by a small group of protesters outside Newfield Medical Group holding signs highlighting the 25% reduction in GP surgeries in the city after 18 years of SNP government.

The Scottish Government says improving the health service will be at the heart of the new programme for government on Tuesday.

The reset is also expected to focus on the first minister’s other priorities – including cutting child poverty rates, creating jobs and growing the economy.

One protester who met John Swinney on Monday. Image: Supplied.

Mr Swinney – who marks 12 months in the top job on Thursday – vowed to unveil a “radical programme” with a “relentless focus” on delivery.

Speaking about his plans for the NHS, Mr Swinney said: “When I became first minister a year ago, I heard loud and clear people’s concerns about the NHS.

“The programme for government I announce today will take serious action to put the NHS on track to meet the needs of the public.”

John Swinney and Shona Robison visit a Dundee GP surgery
John Swinney and Shona Robison (left) meet staff and volunteers at a Dundee GP surgery. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

End to 8am GP lottery

The government has delivered more than 100,000 NHS appointments and procedures to reduce waiting times, but he says there is more to do.

“While many people’s experience of their GP is excellent, for many others there is deep frustration over what has been described as the 8am lottery to make appointments,” he said.

“So we will act to reduce pressure and increase capacity in the system, to make it easier for people to get the care they need, when they need it.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra, told The Courier the First Minister’s visit to a GP surgery in Dundee should have come with an apology.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “The first minister has a brass neck visiting a GP practice here in Dundee, when his SNP government has presided over crisis after crisis in our city’s health service.

“On the SNP’s watch, almost one in four GP practices in Dundee has closed, while patient numbers have soared by 37%.

“He should be apologising to Dundonians for the mess that he and Shona Robison have made of our city’s health service.”

