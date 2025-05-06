Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth principal faces resignation call in degree axe row

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said Dr Margaret Cook must take responsibility at the city institution.

By Justin Bowie
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal Dr Margaret Cook is facing calls to quit her top post due in a row over finances at the university.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said the crisis-hit institution needs new leadership and urged Dr Cook to seriously consider her position.

“The principal must take responsibility for this mess,” he told The Courier.

The Courier revealed last week that UHI Perth put forward a proposal to axe all university degrees to help plug a £2 million deficit at a board meeting on March 6.

University bosses told us they were “carefully exploring all options” to tackle the financial black hole.

They quickly U-turned and said this was “strongly dismissed” during the very same meeting when the suggestion was first made.

In a letter to staff and students, Dr Cook said a “board member” had came up with the idea of stopping higher education provision.

Yet it was Dr Cook herself who delivered the presentation where this was put forward as part of a possible recovery plan.

A statement later sent to The Courier omitted any mention of a “board member”.

SNP MP Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

SNP MP Mr Wishart said: “The whole sorry saga at UHI Perth is becoming embarrassing and cringeworthy.

“The contradictions in her various statements are there for all to see.

“It’s now time for her to seriously consider her position and for new leadership at the college.

“There seems to be absolutely no doubt Margaret Cook should step down now.”

Mr Wishart wrote to Dr Cook on Monday asking to see any papers or slideshows which outlined the proposals to axe degrees.

‘My constituents remain deeply concerned’

He wants to clarify who came up with the controversial idea – and why it was deemed necessary to discuss this.

The Perth and Kinross-shire MP wrote: “Many of my constituents remain deeply concerned about the current financial difficulties at the college and how the institution is being led.”

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “The board of management requested Dr Margaret Cook to present a draft of the UHI Perth Recovery Plan and facilitate discussions on potential strategic decisions.

“During this meeting, the topic of discontinuing our higher education delivery was raised, discussed collectively, and strongly dismissed.”

The university added: “We responded previously to Mr Wishart’s concerns and reiterate that UHI Perth has no intention of ceasing our provision of degrees.”

Gavin Stevenson quit as UHI Perth finance chief.

Last week we reported UHI Perth’s finance chief had quit while the institution wrestles with its £2 million deficit.

It means the university is currently trying to devise a recovery plan without a dedicated finance director in post.

Gavin Stevenson, who resigned on April 18, had only taken up the post a year earlier.

We also reported last month how a Perth aviation firm linked to the university went into administration last month.

UHI Perth chiefs were branded “utterly disastrous” for failing to respond to warnings that this could happen seven months earlier.

The under-fire university also shut its nursery last year due to fears over its financial sustainability.

Conversation