UHI Perth principal Dr Margaret Cook is facing calls to quit her top post due in a row over finances at the university.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said the crisis-hit institution needs new leadership and urged Dr Cook to seriously consider her position.

“The principal must take responsibility for this mess,” he told The Courier.

The Courier revealed last week that UHI Perth put forward a proposal to axe all university degrees to help plug a £2 million deficit at a board meeting on March 6.

University bosses told us they were “carefully exploring all options” to tackle the financial black hole.

They quickly U-turned and said this was “strongly dismissed” during the very same meeting when the suggestion was first made.

In a letter to staff and students, Dr Cook said a “board member” had came up with the idea of stopping higher education provision.

Yet it was Dr Cook herself who delivered the presentation where this was put forward as part of a possible recovery plan.

A statement later sent to The Courier omitted any mention of a “board member”.

SNP MP Mr Wishart said: “The whole sorry saga at UHI Perth is becoming embarrassing and cringeworthy.

“The contradictions in her various statements are there for all to see.

“It’s now time for her to seriously consider her position and for new leadership at the college.

“There seems to be absolutely no doubt Margaret Cook should step down now.”

Mr Wishart wrote to Dr Cook on Monday asking to see any papers or slideshows which outlined the proposals to axe degrees.

‘My constituents remain deeply concerned’

He wants to clarify who came up with the controversial idea – and why it was deemed necessary to discuss this.

The Perth and Kinross-shire MP wrote: “Many of my constituents remain deeply concerned about the current financial difficulties at the college and how the institution is being led.”

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “The board of management requested Dr Margaret Cook to present a draft of the UHI Perth Recovery Plan and facilitate discussions on potential strategic decisions.

“During this meeting, the topic of discontinuing our higher education delivery was raised, discussed collectively, and strongly dismissed.”

The university added: “We responded previously to Mr Wishart’s concerns and reiterate that UHI Perth has no intention of ceasing our provision of degrees.”

Last week we reported UHI Perth’s finance chief had quit while the institution wrestles with its £2 million deficit.

It means the university is currently trying to devise a recovery plan without a dedicated finance director in post.

Gavin Stevenson, who resigned on April 18, had only taken up the post a year earlier.

We also reported last month how a Perth aviation firm linked to the university went into administration last month.

UHI Perth chiefs were branded “utterly disastrous” for failing to respond to warnings that this could happen seven months earlier.

The under-fire university also shut its nursery last year due to fears over its financial sustainability.