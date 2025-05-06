Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Tory councillor quits for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson is hoping to be accepted as Nigel Farage's newest councillor north of the border.

Fife councillor Robin Lawson in St Andrews
St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Fife Conservative councillor Robin Lawson has quit his party in favour of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, The Courier can reveal.

Mr Lawson is understood to be have resigned from the Scottish Conservatives last week.

The St Andrews councillor – first elected in 2022 – told The Courier his resignation was not due to disagreements with the Fife Council Conservative group, led by Councillor Kathleen Leslie.

Instead he cites disagreement with direction of the party under Scottish leader Russell Findlay and UK party chief Kemi Badenoch.

Mr Lawson said: “I’m not a right-winger in the extreme sense.

“I am not concerned here in Fife in my role about immigration, but I do feel we are not getting value for money.

Broken road signs

“The council try their best but it’s not prioritised the way I’d like to see it being prioritised.”

Mr Lawson also also says he feels Scots needed to have more pride in where they live

He added: “One of the things that’s upset me for the last year or so is the number of broken road signs. That is symptomatic of the problems.

“We need to be more proud of where we live and not be bashful about saying we love this place.

Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We need to get our fellow citizens to realise people don’t do things for them, they need to go and brush the pavement outside their front door and help the council.”

One Fife Council source in another party said they were “surprised” by the move.

Mr Lawson has joined Reform UK as an individual for now but hopes to be accepted as an official councillor.

He would be the party’s first councillor in Fife.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA

A spokesman for the party refused to confirm if it is in talks with Mr Lawson, saying only that discussions were under way with councillors across Scotland.

If Mr Lawson is accepted he would become Nigel Farage’s latest councillor. It comes after the party secured an “unprecedented” win in English local elections.

Mr Farage was jubilant after his candidates gained 677 seats, took control of 10 councils and clinched two mayoral wins.

The party also performed well in a recent Glenrothes by-election, polling third ahead of the Scottish Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We wish Councillor Lawson well.”

