John Swinney had a life-changing family talk with his wife Elizabeth at their Blairgowrie home last year to consider going for the job of first minister.

One year on, he’s now got his sights on next May’s election and the prospect of another term in the top job.

But how has the Perthshire MSP coped in power so far, and is his party primed to win a fifth term in government?

Here are five high moments and low points from his first 12 months.

1. Dundee University crisis

Scotland’s university sector has been under immense pressure since Mr Swinney took power.

And Dundee University has been seen as a unique case for special attention.

Managers there caused a big problem for Mr Swinney’s government when they proposed cutting 700 jobs to tackle a £35 million black hole.

Mr Swinney’s government eventually committed £22 million to help the struggling university.

But a revised recovery plan for the institution still leaves 300 staff at risk of redundancy.

And the higher education crisis is spreading to UHI Perth – where bosses proposed cutting all degrees to plug a £2 million deficit.

2. Local electoral tests

A Westminster election was called weeks after Mr Swinney took power.

It was a bruising night for the new SNP leader.

His party lost more than 30 seats, including three in Fife.

But Tayside was a rare bright spot as the SNP held on in Dundee, Angus, and Perthshire.

Since then, the SNP has profited from Labour’s misfortunes in council by-elections.

Two victories in Dundee by-elections last October were a sign of the changing winds.

It came a month after a nationalist win in his Perth backyard.

And the SNP’s streak of success continued in a Glenrothes by-election last month.

That will all bode well for Mr Swinney’s party ahead of next year’s Holyrood vote.

3. School strikes in Perthshire

Mr Swinney was affected personally by school strikes in his own Perthshire backyard last October.

The first minister said there was “no justification” for Unison’s walkouts and said his son Matthew was among those being “singled out”.

The targeted industrial action against Mr Swinney backfired – angering parents and rival trade unions.

Unison was accused of using school support staff to boost the salaries of well-paid council managers.

Scottish Government insiders said Mr Swinney was privately furious.

But he came out on top in the dispute as Unison eventually backed down.

4. State of the NHS

The first minister promised a “renewed and stronger” NHS will be at the heart of his government’s mission over the next year.

But he will have much to do if he wants to win over campaigners who protested his visit to a Dundee GP on Monday.

They gathered outside Newfield Medical Group to highlight the 25% reduction in GP services in Dundee since the SNP took power.

In his programme for government statement on Tuesday, Mr Swinney told MSPs he wants to increase the number of available appointments by 100,000 nationally.

He hopes this will help address the the “8am lottery” when it comes to securing a slot to see a doctor.

5. New Perthshire bypass

In March, Mr Swinney led celebrations at Destiny Bridge to mark the official launch of the new city bypass.

He was at the head of a procession which included local Olympian Eilidh Doyle.

Those close to him told The Courier that walking across the bridge had been a moment of personal pride.

As a constituency MSP, Mr Swinney campaigned for the new route connecting the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus).

Speaking to The Courier Mr Swinney declared it would be “transformative” the area, benefitting not just those those who use it but also the local economy.