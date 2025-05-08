Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth principal under further pressure as trade union joins calls for her to quit

The GMB says students and staff at Perth College have been "failed and abandoned" by Dr Margaret Cook’s executive team.

By Justin Bowie
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth’s principal is facing further calls to quit in a row over leadership and finances at the institution.

Trade union GMB claims Dr Margaret Cook allowed the university college’s financial position to decline despite repeated warnings.

“Students and staff have first been failed and now abandoned by the executive team of UHI Perth led by the principal,” said Keir Greenway, a senior organiser with GMB Scotland.

UHI Perth is currently fighting a £2 million deficit and floated the idea of axing all degrees to plug the gap before U-turning.

Papers from last year show the institution paid off 50 staff who took voluntary redundancy at a cost of £964,000.

Mr Greenway’s intervention comes after Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said the university college needs fresh leadership.

Keir Greenway, a Scotland Organiser for the GMB. Image: PA.

The GMB organiser said: “Our members have repeatedly raised concerns about financial management and governance at UHI Perth but been ignored.

“The financial crisis now facing the institution cannot be ignored, however, and cannot be tackled by a principal who allowed it to unfold despite repeated warnings.”

The GMB wants the Scottish Government to directly intervene and help install new leadership.

Mr Greenway also wants the SNP to launch an independent probe of the further education sector to examine if it is meeting fair work guidelines.

Perth College is battling a financial deficit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It’s not the first time unions have voiced their anger against Dr Cook during her tenure.

In 2019, members of teaching union EIS backed a vote of no confidence in the principal’s leadership team over proposed job cuts.

We reported last week how UHI Perth is currently trying to devise a recovery plan without a finance director – after the man holding that post quit last month.

Last year, Perth College shut its nursery due to financial difficulties.

And the institution has also been rocked by the collapse of an aviation firm which has close links to the university.

UHI Perth declined to comment.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Staffing issues are an operational matter for individual colleges to manage.”

Conversation