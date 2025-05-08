Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University student makes ‘bullying’ claim after landmark ruling on definition of a woman

The anonymous whistleblower blasted the university’s student union for its response to the Supreme Court judgement.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee University responded to the Supreme Court ruling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University responded to the Supreme Court ruling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The University of Dundee has urged students and staff who feel “bullied or harassed” to seek support after an anonymous whistleblower alleged she was targeted for having gender-critical views.

The whistleblower, who claims to be a medical student, says she had been “intimidated” in the wake of last month’s landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex in the equality act.

Her allegations first emerged on X after being shared by Connie Shaw, a gender-critical campaigner from Leeds suspended from her university radio show for expressing gender-critical beliefs.

Dundee University confirmed to The Courier it has received the complaint but is unable to make direct contact with the student due to her anonymity.

We have also attempted to reach out to the whistleblower.

‘Bullied and intimidated’

In her complaint letter, she claims staff and students won’t accept her view that “sex is immutable”.

She said: “I am a student at Dundee University who has been bullied and intimidated by the refusal of both the majority of students, and numerous members of staff, to accept that it is a perfectly legitimate position to believe, and in fact know, that sex is immutable, unchangeable, and is a binary development pathway.”

She took aim at the Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA), which expressed its disappointment at the judgement by the UK’s top court and said it stood “in solidarity” with the city’s trans community.

The student claims DUSA’s response was “polarised” and supports a “specific political and ideological position”.

She also criticised the student union for encouraging others to attend a protest held in Dundee against the Supreme Court verdict.

Incoming Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman at a protest over the ruling. Image: Steve BRown/DC Thomson

She went on to criticise the attendance of incoming university rector Maggie Chapman at the demonstration.

Ms Chapman, also a Green MSP, branded the Supreme Court’s decision “bigoted”.

She successfully fought a bid to remove her from Holyrood’s equalities committee over the row.

One trans activist at the Dundee protest branded Harry Potter author JK Rowling a “heinous creepy old b***h” for her gender critical views.

Ms Rowling hit back, slamming the foul-mouthed attack.

The whistleblower urged Dundee University to make a public statement saying that “bullying of those who choose to observe the material reality of sex” will not be allowed.

She wrote: “I would like to be able to openly make this complaint but, given past experience, I am too afraid.”

The Courier has contacted Ms Chapman and DUSA for comment.

University response

A University of Dundee spokesperson said: “We are always concerned to hear of any student or staff member who feels they have faced any bullying or harassment and we would encourage them to seek support, which is available to everyone in our community.

“Bullying and harassment is not acceptable in our community.”

On Tuesday, the institution released a statement to staff and students in response to “concerns and questions” about the Supreme Court ruling.

It read: “We remain committed to being an inclusive, supportive, and respectful organisation that welcomes everyone into our community, including those who are trans, nonbinary, and intersex.

“Since the judgement we have engaged with our LGBT+ staff network and other colleagues in considering the impacts of this judgement.

“We will wait for the updated statutory guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) prior to considering whether changes to policy or process are required.”

The debate over trans rights has intensified this year.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife has been sued by Sandie Peggie, a nurse suspended following a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

A&E medic Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two sharing a locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

The tribunal is set to reconvene this July.

The EHRC warned it could pursue NHS Fife if the health board does not update its guidance on single-sex changing rooms.

The body published updated guidance following the Supreme Court ruling.

