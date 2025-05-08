The University of Dundee has urged students and staff who feel “bullied or harassed” to seek support after an anonymous whistleblower alleged she was targeted for having gender-critical views.

The whistleblower, who claims to be a medical student, says she had been “intimidated” in the wake of last month’s landmark ruling by the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex in the equality act.

Her allegations first emerged on X after being shared by Connie Shaw, a gender-critical campaigner from Leeds suspended from her university radio show for expressing gender-critical beliefs.

Dundee University confirmed to The Courier it has received the complaint but is unable to make direct contact with the student due to her anonymity.

We have also attempted to reach out to the whistleblower.

‘Bullied and intimidated’

In her complaint letter, she claims staff and students won’t accept her view that “sex is immutable”.

She said: “I am a student at Dundee University who has been bullied and intimidated by the refusal of both the majority of students, and numerous members of staff, to accept that it is a perfectly legitimate position to believe, and in fact know, that sex is immutable, unchangeable, and is a binary development pathway.”

She took aim at the Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA), which expressed its disappointment at the judgement by the UK’s top court and said it stood “in solidarity” with the city’s trans community.

The student claims DUSA’s response was “polarised” and supports a “specific political and ideological position”.

She also criticised the student union for encouraging others to attend a protest held in Dundee against the Supreme Court verdict.

She went on to criticise the attendance of incoming university rector Maggie Chapman at the demonstration.

Ms Chapman, also a Green MSP, branded the Supreme Court’s decision “bigoted”.

She successfully fought a bid to remove her from Holyrood’s equalities committee over the row.

One trans activist at the Dundee protest branded Harry Potter author JK Rowling a “heinous creepy old b***h” for her gender critical views.

Ms Rowling hit back, slamming the foul-mouthed attack.

The whistleblower urged Dundee University to make a public statement saying that “bullying of those who choose to observe the material reality of sex” will not be allowed.

She wrote: “I would like to be able to openly make this complaint but, given past experience, I am too afraid.”

The Courier has contacted Ms Chapman and DUSA for comment.

University response

A University of Dundee spokesperson said: “We are always concerned to hear of any student or staff member who feels they have faced any bullying or harassment and we would encourage them to seek support, which is available to everyone in our community.

“Bullying and harassment is not acceptable in our community.”

On Tuesday, the institution released a statement to staff and students in response to “concerns and questions” about the Supreme Court ruling.

It read: “We remain committed to being an inclusive, supportive, and respectful organisation that welcomes everyone into our community, including those who are trans, nonbinary, and intersex.

“Since the judgement we have engaged with our LGBT+ staff network and other colleagues in considering the impacts of this judgement.

“We will wait for the updated statutory guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) prior to considering whether changes to policy or process are required.”

The debate over trans rights has intensified this year.

NHS Fife has been sued by Sandie Peggie, a nurse suspended following a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

A&E medic Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two sharing a locker room on Christmas Eve in 2023 at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

The tribunal is set to reconvene this July.

The EHRC warned it could pursue NHS Fife if the health board does not update its guidance on single-sex changing rooms.

The body published updated guidance following the Supreme Court ruling.