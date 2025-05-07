Full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife revealed

Big names such as current MP Stephen Gethins will attempt to make the switch to Holyrood.

Angus councillor Lloyd Melville has been selected as the candidate in Angus South.
By Esme Banerjee

John Swinney unveiled his party’s candidates for election next year declaring the SNP was “back on the front foot” – but the party has failed to find a candidate to represent it in North East Fife.

The constituency was the only one of 73 across Scotland missing when the party revealed its full list of election hopefuls, including those in Stirling, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

The Courier understands no candidate has come forward for selection yet in North East Fife, currently represented by former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

Mr Rennie has confirmed his own plans to stand for election again.

john swinney
First Minister John Swinney unveils the SNP’s election candidates. Image: PA

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said he was determined to have all 73 candidates named a full 12 months out from the election on May 6 2026.

Announcing the candidates, the SNP’s election campaign chairman Angus Robertson said: “Under John Swinney’s leadership, the SNP will be offering the people of Scotland the opportunity to vote for party laser-focused on creating a vibrant economy in every part of our country, tackling the challenges faced by our public services, and creating a better future for everyone who lives here.

“When people go to the ballot box next year, they can be assured that a vote for the SNP is a vote for a party who will always be on Scotland’s side.”

The full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife

In Dundee City East, current Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has been confirmed as the SNP candidate. He is hoping to jump ship to Holyrood after just a year in Westminster.

In Dundee City West, we revealed on Monday how councillor and four day former MEP Heather Anderson would represent her party.

In Stirling, former MP Alyn Smith has secured the backing of local party members. He is hoping to make a return to politics after losing his seat last year.

First Minister John Swinney was also confirmed as his party’s nominee in Perthshire North – the constituency he has long represented. His constituency neighbour Jim Fairlie has also been confirmed in Perthshire South & Kinross-shire.

In Angus North and Mearns – where incumbent SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon is standing down – Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black has been selected after a hotly fought contest.

In nearby Angus South, where the incumbent SNP politician Graeme Dey is also leaving Holyrood, local councillor Lloyd Melville has also been confirmed as the SNP hopeful.

The SNP has also confirmed incumbent SNP representatives Jenny Gilruth in Mid Fife and Glenrothes and Shirley-Ann Sommerville in Dunfermline. In Kirkcaldy, David Torrance will also seek re-election.

Fife councillor David Barratt, who will replace the outgoing SNP incumbent Anabelle Ewing, has been confirmed in Cowdenbeath.

Conversation