Full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife revealed

John Swinney unveiled his party’s candidates for election next year declaring the SNP was “back on the front foot” – but the party has failed to find a candidate to represent it in North East Fife.

The constituency was the only one of 73 across Scotland missing when the party revealed its full list of election hopefuls, including those in Stirling, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

The Courier understands no candidate has come forward for selection yet in North East Fife, currently represented by former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie.

Mr Rennie has confirmed his own plans to stand for election again.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said he was determined to have all 73 candidates named a full 12 months out from the election on May 6 2026.

Announcing the candidates, the SNP’s election campaign chairman Angus Robertson said: “Under John Swinney’s leadership, the SNP will be offering the people of Scotland the opportunity to vote for party laser-focused on creating a vibrant economy in every part of our country, tackling the challenges faced by our public services, and creating a better future for everyone who lives here.

“When people go to the ballot box next year, they can be assured that a vote for the SNP is a vote for a party who will always be on Scotland’s side.”

The full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife

In Dundee City East, current Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has been confirmed as the SNP candidate. He is hoping to jump ship to Holyrood after just a year in Westminster.

In Dundee City West, we revealed on Monday how councillor and four day former MEP Heather Anderson would represent her party.

In Stirling, former MP Alyn Smith has secured the backing of local party members. He is hoping to make a return to politics after losing his seat last year.

First Minister John Swinney was also confirmed as his party’s nominee in Perthshire North – the constituency he has long represented. His constituency neighbour Jim Fairlie has also been confirmed in Perthshire South & Kinross-shire.

In Angus North and Mearns – where incumbent SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon is standing down – Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black has been selected after a hotly fought contest.

In nearby Angus South, where the incumbent SNP politician Graeme Dey is also leaving Holyrood, local councillor Lloyd Melville has also been confirmed as the SNP hopeful.

The SNP has also confirmed incumbent SNP representatives Jenny Gilruth in Mid Fife and Glenrothes and Shirley-Ann Sommerville in Dunfermline. In Kirkcaldy, David Torrance will also seek re-election.

Fife councillor David Barratt, who will replace the outgoing SNP incumbent Anabelle Ewing, has been confirmed in Cowdenbeath.