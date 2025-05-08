Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood

A Dundee mum has taken her campaign for better access to care for disabled children to Holyrood, highlighting barriers faced by her son who has cerebral palsy.

Nicola Donnelly was in the public gallery as Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra led a debate on the topic in parliament.

After hearing about her struggles, Mr Marra is urging the Scottish Government and local councils to drastically improve wraparound care for children with disabilities.

He says that while local authorities have a legal duty to provide out-of-school and holiday care to children classed as “in need”, many providers refuse to accept and cannot cater for those with complex needs.

The MSP also highlight how families are often not aware of services that are available, leaving parents and children in the lurch.

Ms Donnelly, from Downfield, said: “For years now I have struggled to access wraparound care for my son.

“Among Leo’s medical and developmental challenges, accessing care for him, especially wraparound/out of school care, has been the most isolating.

Dundee mum ‘shocked’ at holiday play options for disabled son

“I am shocked that children with disabilities have so few options in the school holidays to play safely with their peers and enjoy activities.

“I would like to see the Scottish Government properly support and resource local authorities to provide wraparound care for children in need, as legislation indicates, and hold those authorities to account to deliver.”

After the debate, Mr Marra told The Courier: “They are powerful advocates for their kids and hundreds like them, but parents of disabled children should not need to be superheroes.

“The government must act swiftly to ensure local authorities have the resources and capacity to deliver the services to which families are entitled, so that families can look forward to the summer with confidence.”

Responding to Mr Marra’s debate in the parliament, children’s minister Natalie Don said she was “sorry” to hear about the accounts of families struggling to access services.

She highlighted the additional £1 million of funding being provided by the government in the summer to support holiday play schemes for children with disabilities.

Ms Don added: “As a government we are committed to building a system of school-age childcare which works to meet the needs of of all children and families.”