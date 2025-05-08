Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood

Nicola Donnelly, from Downfield, is highlighting the barriers to childcare for disabled children like her son Leo, who has cerebral palsy.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo, Michael Marra (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo, Michael Marra (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.

A Dundee mum has taken her campaign for better access to care for disabled children to Holyrood, highlighting barriers faced by her son who has cerebral palsy.

Nicola Donnelly was in the public gallery as Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra led a debate on the topic in parliament.

After hearing about her struggles, Mr Marra is urging the Scottish Government and local councils to drastically improve wraparound care for children with disabilities.

He says that while local authorities have a legal duty to provide out-of-school and holiday care to children classed as “in need”, many providers refuse to accept and cannot cater for those with complex needs.

Nicola Donnelly took her campaign to parliament.

The MSP also highlight how families are often not aware of services that are available, leaving parents and children in the lurch.

Ms Donnelly, from Downfield, said: “For years now I have struggled to access wraparound care for my son.

“Among Leo’s medical and developmental challenges, accessing care for him, especially wraparound/out of school care, has been the most isolating.

Dundee mum ‘shocked’ at holiday play options for disabled son

“I am shocked that children with disabilities have so few options in the school holidays to play safely with their peers and enjoy activities.

“I would like to see the Scottish Government properly support and resource local authorities to provide wraparound care for children in need, as legislation indicates, and hold those authorities to account to deliver.”

After the debate, Mr Marra told The Courier: “They are powerful advocates for their kids and hundreds like them, but parents of disabled children should not need to be superheroes.

“The government must act swiftly to ensure local authorities have the resources and capacity to deliver the services to which families are entitled, so that families can look forward to the summer with confidence.”

Responding to Mr Marra’s debate in the parliament, children’s minister Natalie Don said she was “sorry” to hear about the accounts of families struggling to access services.

She highlighted the additional £1 million of funding being provided by the government in the summer to support holiday play schemes for children with disabilities.

Ms Don added: “As a government we are committed to building a system of school-age childcare which works to meet the needs of of all children and families.”

More from Politics

John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
John Swinney says wife's terminal condition shaped opposition to assisted dying law
Dundee University responded to the Supreme Court ruling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University student makes ‘bullying’ claim after landmark ruling on definition of a woman
7
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal under further pressure as trade union joins calls for her to…
Angus councillor LLoyd Melville has warned of a £5m national insurance contributions hike.
Full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife revealed
john swinney
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney resets but NHS liability continues in Tayside and Fife
John Swinney will oppose assisted dying. Image: PA.
5 John Swinney highs and lows in Tayside and Fife during first year in…
More than 100 students, staff, and others gather on Campus Green at Dundee University over Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
17
Fife councillor Robin Lawson in St Andrews
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Tory councillor quits for Nigel Farage's Reform UK
10
First Minister John Swinney with Dundee GP Dr Rebecca Forrester during a visit to Newfield Medical Group.
John Swinney told to apologise for state of GP services on Dundee visit
14
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal faces resignation call in degree axe row

Conversation