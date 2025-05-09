EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis

Under-fire principal Dr Margaret Cook was supposed to join the group but stayed at home for "health reasons".

UHI Perth's China trip is being led by business curriculum director Nicky Inglis.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Three UHI Perth staff members flew to China during the £2 million financial crisis at the university.

The Courier can reveal two employees travelled to far-east Asia on Wednesday while another was already in the country for a holiday.

Principal Dr Margaret Cook was originally supposed to join them but has stayed at home for “health reasons”.

It’s understood she is currently on a leave of absence.

UHI Perth confirmed £8,000 of university cash had been budgeted for the trip abroad.

The staff members will be in China for around 10 days each, “depending on individual travel arrangements”.

Nicky Inglis, the director of curriculum for business and science, is leading the foreign visit.

He will represent UHI Perth at three graduations for the university college’s students in China.

UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The senior staff member will also attend business meetings to discuss the institution’s international programmes.

Mr Inglis is being accompanied by Heidi Hope, a sector manager who is exploring new academic opportunities for UHI Perth in China.

Lin Shen, the university’s director of partnerships, is also abroad as a translator and to “explore new opportunities for collaboration” in the far-east nation.

In 2019, UHI Perth bosses including principal Dr Cook were criticised for taking business class flights to China while jobs were at risk.

Senior managers made multiple long-haul flights to the Asian country even though staff feared being made redundant.

The new staff visit comes while UHI Perth considers measures to cut its £2 million deficit.

Perth UHI
UHI Perth faces a £2 million deficit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

We revealed last week how the university college suggested axing all degrees, before this was then “strongly dismissed”.

The institution’s finance director Gavin Stevenson resigned in April.

A UHI Perth spokesperson said: “UHI Perth – as part of UHI – delivers education opportunities to fee-paying international students.

“As part of this commitment, three members of our staff have travelled to China this month to support our ongoing international partnerships.

“These efforts contribute to our broader vision of international education, where final-year students from our partner institutions in China come to the UK to complete their studies, paying international student fees.”

