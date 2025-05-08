John Swinney says wife’s terminal condition shaped opposition to assisted dying law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

John Swinney says wife’s terminal condition shaped opposition to assisted dying law

The first minister revealed he will not back plans to legalise assisted dying in Scotland when it comes to a crucial vote in Holyrood on May 13.

By Andy Philip
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA

First Minister John Swinney says his own family perspective played a part in his decision to vote against legalising assisted dying in Scotland.

He shared his views on Thursday ahead of a landmark vote in the Scottish Parliament which could spell the end for the third attempt to change the law.

Mr Swinney, whose wife Elizabeth Quigley has multiple sclerosis, said the latest proposals have been carefully put together and improved.

But he said the law would “fundamentally alter” the relationship between doctors and their patients “in an irrevocable and detrimental fashion”.

John Swinney at home in Blairgowrie
John Swinney with his wife Elizabeth at home in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said: “It’s not a decision I’ve come to easily. I’ve listened to cases of great suffering recounted to me by the loved ones of constituents of mine who suffered terribly at the end of their lives.

“They pleaded with me to support this Bill to ensure others do not suffer as their loved ones suffered.

“I am sorry that I cannot respond positively to the pleas of those individuals for whom I have the greatest respect.”

‘Undue pressure’

He is concerned that vulnerable people may feel undue pressure to end their life prematurely.

“I can see no means of avoiding such a situation emerging in relation to the Bill,” he said.

The first minister also raised concerns that the courts could later expand the scope of the legislation beyond “the intentions of Parliament” – something he said would be an “undesirable situation”.

First minister John Swinney has set out his view on the difficult subject. Image: PA

Asked about his personal family experience, Mr Swinney said: “I couldn’t contemplate having the conversation about the question of assisted of dying with my wife knowing the health challenges that she faces.”

He added during a briefing with media: “I also have my family perspective on this – my wife has a terminal condition and that is something we live with.

“I can’t for a moment suggest that these real factors have had no impact on the decision I’ve made.”

The Assisted Dying Bill aims to allow those at the advanced stage of a terminal illness to seek help to end their life. If it fails to win a majority in Tuesday’s vote it will not proceed any further.

Liam McArthur, the MSP steering the proposals through parliament, thanked Mr Swinney for his “considered approach”.

He added: “Ahead of the stage-one vote next Tuesday, I would urge my colleagues to listen to the voices of terminally ill Scots desperate for more choice, control and dignity and I would urge them to take account of the experience of so many people across Scotland who have witnessed the harrowing deaths of friends and loved ones, often despite the very best efforts of palliative care.”

More from Politics

Dundee mum Nicola Donnelly with her son Leo, Michael Marra (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Dundee mum takes call for wraparound childcare for disabled kids to Holyrood
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
Dundee University student makes ‘bullying’ claim after landmark ruling on definition of a woman
7
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
UHI Perth principal under further pressure as trade union joins calls for her to…
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
Full list of SNP candidates in Stirling, Tayside and Fife revealed
john swinney
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney resets but NHS liability continues in Tayside and Fife
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
5 John Swinney highs and lows in Tayside and Fife during first year in…
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
Dundee University crisis: Everything we know so far
17
Fife councillor Robin Lawson in St Andrews
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Tory councillor quits for Nigel Farage's Reform UK
10
First Minister John Swinney with Dundee GP Dr Rebecca Forrester during a visit to Newfield Medical Group.
John Swinney told to apologise for state of GP services on Dundee visit
14
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, on the steps of Bute House. Image: PA
UHI Perth principal faces resignation call in degree axe row

Conversation