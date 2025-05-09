EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

The Scottish Government’s social justice secretary says she will vote in favour of changing the law after First Minister John Swinney came out against the policy.

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville. Image: PA .
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville will vote in favour of assisted dying, The Courier can reveal.

The Scottish Government social justice secretary will back the proposals in a Holyrood vote next Tuesday.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly,” she said.

Her announcement comes after First Minister John Swinney said he will not support the bill to allow assisted dying.

The SNP leader fears some terminally ill patients may feel “under pressure to end their lives prematurely” if it is introduced.

John Swinney will oppose assisted dying. Image: PA.

Ms Somerville told The Courier she spoke to residents in Dunfermline to gauge their thoughts.

“This issue is one that touches the lives of people across Dunfermline and west Fife, and across the whole of Scotland,” she said.

“Over the past few weeks and months, I have heard from many constituents who have shared their personal experiences.”

Next week’s vote is only the first stage. The proposed changes to the law would still have to be scrutinised by MSPs, if it passes.

Ms Somerville wants to make sure “enforceable protections” are in place for vulnerable patients who could be coerced into ending their own lives.

Assisted dying bills have fallen at the first hurdle in Holyrood on two previous occasions, in 2010 and 2015.

Liam McArthur wants to make assisted dying legal. Image: Jack Norquoy.

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur is trying to steer the law through parliament this time.

Ms Somerville did not vote on the first occasion – and was not in Holyrood the second time it was rejected.

In January, a terminally ill St Andrews student warned against assisted dying.

But last March an Arbroath widower told us why his late wife had gone to Switzerland so she could take her own life after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Conversation