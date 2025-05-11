EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel inquiry begins pursuit of disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon

The judge-led inquiry into the work of disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel “is making every effort” to track him down, The Courier can reveal.

Inquiry bosses have written to hospitals in Libya where the rogue doctor is believed to have been practicing.

Eljamel is accused of harming hundreds of patients while employed by NHS Tayside from 1995 to 2013 before later fleeing to his home country.

We reported last year how the shamed medic has been building a growing empire in the Libyan city of Misrata where he continues to operate.

Eljamel has been invited to apply for “core participant” status by the inquiry, given his actions will be central to the whole investigation.

Inquiry reveal attempts to track down Eljamel

The inquiry has also contacted medical legal defence groups to check if any of them are representing Eljamel.

None have said they are.

Mr Eljamel had not applied to core participant status to allow him to fully engage with the probe before the May 2 deadline.

It is understood inquiry chiefs do not expect him to respond, but they are expected to make every effort to contact the disgraced doctor.

As a public inquiry the judge has powers to compel potential witnesses to attend. Those who refuse to comply could be held in contempt.

But in practice, the inquiry will be unable to force any relevant witnesses who are living overseas to engage.

A spokeswoman said: “The Eljamel inquiry is making every effort to get in contact with Mr Eljamel and will continue to do so.

“As an individual with a significant interest in the work of the inquiry, Mr Eljamel is entitled to apply for Core Participant status.

“The inquiry would welcome any such application.

“To date, the inquiry has made attempts to trace Mr Eljamel via organisations with which he has been previously associated and through known, former legal representatives.

“The inquiry is currently exploring options to deliver correspondence to him directly overseas.

“With or without Mr Eljamel’s involvement, the inquiry seeks to provide answers as to what happened, what went wrong, and who was responsible.”

Police probe

In 2023, police officers leading the criminal investigation into Eljamel warned they fear he will never be extradited to Britain.

Victims of the rogue surgeon want him to be brought back to Scotland to face justice.

Labour Scottish Secretary Ian Murray told campaigners the UK Government’s hands are tied until police decide if Eljamel’s actions were criminal.

But the foreign office may explore extradition if he is charged.

Eljamel has made no secret of the fact he continues to practice in Libya.

In December, fresh pictures posted by Al-Nahda Hospital in Misrata showed him operating on patients with back pain.

In February 2023, he was seen mingling with colleagues while giving a lecture on brain tumours at a medical conference in Libyan capital Tripoli.

Since fleeing Scotland the shameless neurosurgeon has also been photographed treating a baby.

NHS Tayside – who employed Eljamel – is likely to be among the core participants.

The inquiry is being chaired by senior judge Lord Weir.

Jamie Dawson KC – who quizzed Nicola Sturgeon during the UK Covid inquiry – is the investigation’s senior counsel.